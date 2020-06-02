31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies sold more than $60 billion of their own stock in May

U.S. public companies sold more than $60 billion of their own stock last month, the largest monthly total ever.

Why it matters: Like the record $1 trillion of corporate debt issued so far this year, the equity sales show companies are looking to raise cash. But it also indicates many are dubious of the market's nearly 40% rally since March 23 and are cashing out ahead of a possible pullback.

What they're saying: “Issuers that have seen their stock prices recover are now also taking the perspective that they don’t want to miss this window in case this rebound is short-lived,” Santosh Sreenivasan, head of equity-linked capital markets for the Americas at JPMorgan, told Reuters.

  • Ryan Parrish, head of Americas equity capital markets syndicate at Bank of America, added: “We’re talking to a lot of companies around the fact that the market is here, you don’t know what lies in the economy to come."
  • “If you even remotely have a need you should get it done now.”

Between the lines: It hasn't just been companies with stock prices that have rebounded fully that are participating in the equity issuance bonanza.

  • Southwest Airlines and cruise operator Carnival issued new stock during the month, even as share prices remain 40% and 70% below January levels, respectively.
  • At their low points during the month, Southwest's stock was 65% below its Jan. 2 level and Carnival's was 75% lower.

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

United States equities opened higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 6,294,222 — Total deaths: 376,077 — Total recoveries — 2,711,241Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 1,811,277 — Total deaths: 105,147 — Total recoveries: 458,231 — Total tested: 17,340,682Map.
  3. Public health: Nearly 26,000 coronavirus deaths in nursing homes have been reported to federal health officials —Coronavirus looms over George Floyd protests across the country.
  4. Federal government: Trump lashes out at governors, calls for National Guard to "dominate" streets.
  5. World: Former FDA commissioner says "this is not the time" to cut ties with WHO.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The virus didn't go away.
More than 1 in 6 black workers lost jobs between February and April

As is often the case, the staggering job losses in the coronavirus-driven recession have been worse for black workers.

By the numbers: According to a report from the Economic Policy Institute, titled "Racism and economic inequality have predisposed black workers to be most hurt by coronavirus pandemic," more than 1 in 6 black workers lost their jobs between February and April.

