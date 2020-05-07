17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Troubled companies snub government bailouts for private market money

Forgoing public funding is a lot easier if you can tap private markets to get the money — which is exactly what a lot of troubled companies have been able to do.

Why it matters: In the early days of the crisis, while markets were plunging, strong companies borrowed billions of dollars in cash just because they could. Now, with markets looking much healthier, weaker companies are finding themselves able to issue new debt and equity in an attempt to avoid bankruptcy.

Exhibit A: Boeing asked for a $60 billion bailout when the crisis hit, and ended up with $17 billion of federal loans earmarked for it as part of the CARES Act. The company still hasn't recovered from its 737 MAX crisis, and none of its airline customers are buying planes in any case. But investors are happy to lend it money all the same.

  • Boeing accepted no government money, in the end. Instead, it comfortably raised an astonishing $25 billion in the private debt markets, with maturities stretching out as far as 2060.
  • The company's new $4.5 billion 10-year bond came at a yield of 5.15%, well below initial expectations that it would have to yield about 5.9%. Even the $3.5 billion 40-year bond pays less than 6%.

Airlines have also been raising private funds. There was $5 billion of new debt (subscription) for Delta, $2 billion of loans for Southwest alongside another $2 billion in new equity, and a $1 billion sale of new shares by United.

  • Airlines famously go bankrupt a lot. Delta only emerged from bankruptcy in 2007, for instance. But in this case, they seem to be able to continue raising money by borrowing against their assets, such as landing slots.
  • Bankruptcy makes it easier for airlines to cut union jobs and pensions, but those aren't the problem in this crisis.

Other troubled companies are also finding new money. The movie-theater chain AMC raised $500 million, for instance. And Carnival Cruises — which has announced that it will resume sailing on Aug. 1, despite grave concerns from the CDC — raised $6.25 billion.

The big picture: Junk-rated companies are able to issue new senior debt because previous lenders allowed them to. As Axios' Dion Rabouin has reported, loan covenants — the things that normally prevent existing lenders from being subordinated — weakened significantly in the run-up to the crisis. That has made it easier for companies to find new sources of funds.

The bottom line: The Fed has not yet started buying up corporate bonds. But by wading into the market and spending trillions of dollars on Treasury bonds and other risk-free assets, it has effectively unleashed billions of dollars of new money well down the credit spectrum.

Why businesses say no to free money

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow6 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 3,784,085 — Total deaths: 264,679 — Total recoveries — 1,255,685Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,231,992 — Total deaths: 73,573 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: U.S. still has a gun violence problem despite coronavirus lockdowns — The United States' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's.
  4. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus — White House coronavirus task force asked CDC to revise reopening guidelines.
  5. 2020: RNC adds health adviser as coronavirus looms over in-person convention — Buttigieg campaign adviser says Biden going virtual could kill traditional presidential runs.
  6. Pharma: How to set the price for a potential coronavirus treatment.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Coping with the pandemic's hidden mental health toll

As COVID-19 continues to strain health systems around the country, local leaders are trying to address the mental health needs of people in their communities.

Why it matters: Unlike the physical maladies the pandemic causes, its psychological toll is often invisible, and stress tends to have a cumulative effect that may not be apparent until months after the trauma of this period.

