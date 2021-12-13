Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Vice President Kamala Harris will announce Monday that seven companies have committed to investing in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, senior White House officials said.
Why it matters: The commitments will push administration-led private sector investments in Central America to over $1.2 billion, as Harris doubles down on a multi-pronged effort to address the root causes of migration from the region to the U.S.-Mexico border.
- The administration announced a first round of $750 million in investment in May.
- Harris will discuss the ongoing task during a meeting Monday with chief executives from companies including Microsoft, the parent company of Peet's Coffee, PepsiCo Latin America and Nespresso.
Between the lines: President Biden assigned the vice president the complex task of addressing economic, health and political causes that have helped drive a surge of migration to the border.
- Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico in early June, where she announced initiatives to address corruption and human trafficking in Central America.
- Along the way, the issue has threatened to become a political liability for the Vice President.
- The challenge has been magnified amid turnover in her office, and as critics have parsed her every move.
What we're watching: A growing coalition of private, nongovernmental and foundation leaders are announcing plans for significant investments aimed at vulnerable populations in the region.
- Parkdale Mills will build a new yarn spinning facility in Honduras.
- Grupo Mariposa, a Guatemalan company, will provide more than 70,000 neighborhood stores access to credit and digital tools.
- CARE International is announcing a $50 million Center for Gender Equity.
- Additionally, Mastercard, Microsoft and Nespresso — part of the group who announced initial commitments in May — are increasing their involvement.
But, but, but: In a region strife with corruption, violence and weak governance, it's unclear whether the cash infusion will translate into stronger democratic institutions.
- A senior White House official told Axios the vice president has challenged U.S. agencies involved with regional activity to have more rigorous monitoring and oversight.
- "We've also been very clear with the governments in order to make these work, [they're] going to have to implement certain elements of reform, whether that's on the tax regulation, whether it's how shipping has been done," the official said.