1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Commercial real estate market is sinking despite Fed help

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

Available commercial space in Manhattan. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Disappearing revenue at hotels and throughout the entertainment and hospitality industries is straining the U.S. commercial real estate market, as delinquencies rise at a record pace and credit ratings continue to fall.

Why it matters: Ratings agencies are growing especially concerned about the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market — the business side of the residential mortgage-backed securities market that touched off the 2008 global financial crisis.

The intrigue: The Fed has stepped in to provide funding to the CMBS market, but industry groups say it's not enough, and data show that despite the Fed's backstop the market is experiencing significant stress.

Driving the news: Ratings for new CMBS issues "deteriorated in the second quarter, with leverage rising and debt service coverage falling," per a new report from S&P Global.

By the numbers: Nearly one-quarter of loans backed by U.S. hotels in CMBS were at least 30 days delinquent for June, while the delinquency rate for all property types reached 10.32%, just short of the all-time high of 10.34%, according to Trepp.

  • Some 6.25% of loans were "seriously delinquent" for the month.
  • "The figures represent a sharp escalation from the months before the pandemic, when the overall delinquency rate hovered below 3%," S&P Global analysts said in a July 2 research note.

The last word: "Without action to shore up commercial debt, especially CMBS loans, the hotel industry will experience mass foreclosures and permanent job losses which will snowball into a larger commercial real estate crisis impacting other segments of the economy," American Hotel and Lodging Association president Chip Rogers said in a statement earlier this month.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,730,716— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,323,901Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable."
  4. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  5. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a vaccine.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Amy Harder
27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
40 mins ago - Sports

California delays high school sports until December

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fall high school sports season in California will be postponed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.

The state of play: The three typical high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — will be played between December and June and compressed into either fall or spring seasons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow