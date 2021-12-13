Sign up for our daily briefing

Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over

Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said in an interview the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines spell "the end of the medical emergency" as it relates to the virus, and he will not implement a statewide mask mandate in response to the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Polis told Colorado Public Radio he prefers pushing vaccinations versus mask mandates, and that the latter should be left to localities. He added that public health officials "don’t get to tell people what to wear."

  • "You don't tell people to wear a jacket when they go out in winter and force them to [wear it]," he said. "If they get frostbite, it's their own darn fault. If you haven't been vaccinated, that's your choice. I respect that. But it's your fault when you're in the hospital with COVID."
"The data we have so far shows that the vaccines do hold up well against the omicron variant. Obviously, if that changes, we want to look at what other techniques we could use to reduce the spread of the virus. We want to see what new information emerges about the omicron variant and how well vaccines and natural immunity hold up to it."
— Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to Colorado Public Radio

Between the lines: An early estimate published yesterday by the UK found that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are only about 30% effective against symptomatic infection with Omicron, and the AstraZeneca vaccine isn't effective at all, Axios' Caitlin Owens writes.

  • A booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, however, increases effectiveness to 70-75%.

What they're saying: "We see [the availability of vaccines] as the end of the medical emergency," Polis said.

  • "Frankly, people who want to be protected" have gotten vaccinated, he added. "Those who get sick, it's almost entirely their own darn fault."
  • "Eighty-four percent of the people in our hospitals are unvaccinated, and they absolutely had every chance to get vaccinated."

Yacob Reyes
Updated 23 hours ago - World

U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases

People wear masks on a street in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.K. government on Sunday raised its official coronavirus alert level, citing an increase in cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from Southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reintroduced COVID-related restrictions to curb infections.

Caitlin Owens
12 hours ago - Health

Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron

Expand chart
Data: CDC; Note: From Aug. 29 to Sept. 26, 2021, facilities reporting 100% fully vaccinated individuals were excluded; Data for week ending Dec. 5 is still accruing, with 10,477 nursing homes reporting as of Dec. 12. All other data points had more than 14,000 homes reporting; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Only about half of nursing home residents have received a COVID booster shot — an ominous statistic as Omicron rapidly spreads around the world.

Why it matters: Experts recommended booster shots — especially for this vulnerable population — even before the emergence of Omicron. But preliminary data shows that two doses of Pfizer's vaccine isn't very effective against the new variant, although three is.

Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
