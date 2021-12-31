Sign up for our daily briefing

Polis: Biden to expedite major disaster declaration for Colorado fire

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) said Friday that President Biden would offer an expedited major disaster declaration to help rebuild and provide aid to those that lost their homes in the fast-moving Marshall Fire, which consumed around 1,600 acres and destroyed more than 500 homes.

The big picture: It's the most destructive fire in state history.

  • The rapidly-moving flames led to evacuation orders covering more than 30,000 people in Superior, Louisville and portions of other communities.

Polis said that so far, there has been no recorded loss of life.

  • "This is our community, and to watch it burn so quickly, so unexpectedly, is something that I think we're all just struggling to believe and understand," Polis said. 
  • "This played out with so 105-mile-per-hour winds over the course of half a day," he added.

Catch up fast: High winds helped spread the fire, with gusts that peaked as high as 110-115 miles per hour.

  • Officials say downed power lines were the likely cause, per the Denver Post. However, the disaster was probably made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions.
  • The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Thursday that it has authorized federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

Go deeper: Climate changes linked to Colorado's fire disaster

Ivana SaricKierra Frazier
Updated 17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fast-moving wildfires burn at least 580 homes near Denver

A firefighter walks through the smoke and haze after a wildfire swept through the area in Louisville, Colorado. Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images.

Ferocious hurricane-force winds helped spark wildfires that spread to over 1,600 acres and prompted hasty evacuations near Denver, Colorado, including the entire town of Superior and city of Louisville.

The latest: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared a state of emergency Thursday afternoon as a result of the fires, enabling the government to access emergency disaster funds in response to the situation.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
2 hours ago - Science

Climate changes linked to Colorado's fire disaster

Fire takes over a business in Louisville, Colorado. on Dec. 30. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Boulder, Colorado-area wildfires — the most destructive in state history — were likely made worse by the effects of climate change, including extremely dry conditions and long stretches of record warm weather in recent months.

Why it matters: The Marshall Fire that consumed at least 1,600 acres on Thursday destroyed nearly 600 homes, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said at a Thursday news conference.

David Nather
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: America's fears rise for 2022

Expand chart
Data: Momentive/SurveyMonkey; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Americans are less optimistic and more nervous about what 2022 has in store for the world than they were heading into 2021, according to a new Axios/Momentive poll.

  • And this year, democracy ranked second among the issues survey respondents said matter most to them, behind jobs and the economy and just ahead of health care.
