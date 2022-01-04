Sign up for our daily briefing

Colombian national charged in connection with slaying of Haitian president

Yacob Reyes

Officials attend a ceremony in honor of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 20, 2021. Photo: Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP via Getty Images

A Colombian national has been arrested and charged in the U.S. in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, faces charges of "conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S. and providing material support resulting in death," according to the release.

Details: In the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida and unsealed Tuesday, the Justice Department alleged that Palacios entered the presidential residence on July 7 with the "purpose of killing President Moise."

  • Palacios made an initial court appearance Tuesday, according to AP.
  • He initially eluded arrest and traveled to Jamaica before being extradited to the U.S., per the release. If convicted of the charges against him, Palacios could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
  • The Justice Department alleges approximately 20 other Colombian citizens and a group of Haiti-based Haitian-American dual citizens also participated in the plot to kidnap or kill Moïse.

What to watch: Palacios is scheduled back in court on Jan. 31.

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan
Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Jan. 6 committee requests Sean Hannity's cooperation

Sean Hannity. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee has requested Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity voluntarily cooperate with its investigation of the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a source with direct knowledge of the plan told Axios and the committee later confirmed.

Why it matters: Hannity is one of the most prominent media figures in America and was a close adviser to Donald Trump throughout his presidency. The committee revealed last month that Hannity texted then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows during the riot to urge him to get Trump to stop his supporters.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Nathan Bomey
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden hungry to squelch food inflation

President Biden holds a virtual meeting with farmers and ranchers. Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

Rising food prices are bedeviling the Biden administration, fueling consumers’ concerns about inflation and prompting the president to target the meatpacking industry.

Why it matters: American families are fretting over food prices, which rose 6.1% from November 2020 to November 2021, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data.

Go deeper (1 min. read)