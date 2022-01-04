Colombian national charged in connection with slaying of Haitian president

A Colombian national has been arrested and charged in the U.S. in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, the Justice Department said in a statement Tuesday.

Why it matters: Mario Antonio Palacios, 43, faces charges of "conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S. and providing material support resulting in death," according to the release.

Details: In the criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida and unsealed Tuesday, the Justice Department alleged that Palacios entered the presidential residence on July 7 with the "purpose of killing President Moise."

Palacios made an initial court appearance Tuesday, according to AP.

He initially eluded arrest and traveled to Jamaica before being extradited to the U.S., per the release. If convicted of the charges against him, Palacios could face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The Justice Department alleges approximately 20 other Colombian citizens and a group of Haiti-based Haitian-American dual citizens also participated in the plot to kidnap or kill Moïse.

What to watch: Palacios is scheduled back in court on Jan. 31.