Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Colombia's Constitutional Court on Monday voted 5-4 to decriminalize abortions in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy in a historic decision for women's rights.
The big picture: It's the latest sign that views about the procedure are shifting in Catholic-majority Latin American countries, especially as the right to an abortion in the U.S., which served as a cultural example, is at risk.
What they're saying: “This is a historic decision not only for Colombia, but for all Latin America because it establishes abortion should be completely taken out of the criminal code. Hopefully other countries follow suit,” said Colombia-based lawyer Mariana Ardila, who works for Women’s Link.
- “Now there will be civil health regulations, so women can have information, accompaniment, access to procedures and contraceptives instead of fearing criminal charges if they use the health system," she told Axios Latino.
Catch up quick: Colombia in 2006 legalized abortions in cases of rape reported to authorities, risk to the women's life or of an unviable fetus. Cases outside those circumstances carried a possible jail sentence of up to four and a half years.
- On average, 400 such criminal cases have been opened yearly — 20% of them against minors, according to government data.
- A collective of about 90 women's rights filed a lawsuit in September 2020, arguing that country's laws around abortion were unfair to women and the three exemptions weren't enough.
- The Constitutional Court's debate was repeatedly delayed due to requests for the recusal of judges that had publicly expressed opinions about abortion in the past.
- A poll this month showed 49% of Colombians are against jailing women who seek an abortion. In April 2021, that number hovered at 36%.
By the numbers: Studies show only about 12% of 400,000 yearly abortions in Colombia take place in official health centers.
- Women's rights groups tell Axios Latino that’s because most women, especially those from rural areas, fear facing charges when going to a clinic to ask for the procedure or when they seek medical attention after an illegal abortion in a clandestine site — about 70% of criminal cases originated that way, said Ardila.
- An estimated 70 women die every year in Colombia due to unsafe abortions, according to studies from the Health Ministry.
- While the Constitutional Court debated the case, at least one woman — Lorena Gellis Palomino, who was 13 weeks pregnant — reportedly died from an unsafe abortion, underscoring the importance of making safe procedures legally available for all women, women's rights groups said.
State of play: Colombia is the latest Latin American country to make abortion more accessible in recent years.
- Mexico’s Supreme Court said in September that laws criminalizing abortion are unconstitutional, opening the door for changes across the country.
- Abortion was legalized across Argentina by its Congress in December 2020 after years of massive protests.
- Meanwhile, Ecuador’s National Assembly last week established new regulations that allow abortions, now legal in cases of rape and a woman's life is at risk, after a Constitutional Court order.
- Chile's Constitutional Convention voted in February to include abortion as a right in the country's new magna carta. Terminating a pregnancy has been legal in Chile since 2017 in cases of sexual violence, when the fetus is unviable or when the woman’s life is in danger.
Subscribe to Axios Latino and get more news that matters about Latinos and Latin America, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.