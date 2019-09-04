"But [universities'] power in an urban economy is not limited to what happens inside their doors. They generate billions more indirectly, through spin-offs and through the spending of their employees and — increasingly — their student bodies," Alan Mallach writes in his book, "The Divided City."

By the numbers: College-centric towns are well-positioned to see 11% employment growth over the next decade by leveraging their well-educated worker pools in STEM, health care and creative jobs, according to a recent McKinsey Global Institute study.

College towns' populations are young — more than three-quarters of residents are typically younger than 55 — and also highly educated, with 43% having a bachelors degree or higher.

Major universities also tend to have hefty R&D budgets. Successful research projects can lead to spin-offs, patents and lucrative commercial licensing of technology.

The farther a school is from most students' homes, the greater its economic impact, because more students will live on their own.

And now, instead of leaving for bigger cities right after graduation, a growing number of grads start businesses and hire people, creating new feedback loops of investment and driving more amenities that attract other talent to the area.

Ann Arbor, Michigan: The University of Michigan is cultivating its expertise in mobility. Toyota and Hyundai, for example, have opened large R&D centers there.

Boulder, Colorado: High-paying tech jobs have lured workers from Silicon Valley, as well as venture capital investors. But the cost of living is higher than other college towns.

South Bend, Indiana: The city retro-fitted a dilapidated Studebaker factory as an "innovation hub," and Notre Dame in 2008 opened "Innovation Park" focused on turning its tech research into new businesses.

Ames, Iowa: It's one of the fastest-growing cities in Iowa, due in part to Iowa State's Research Park to draw STEM talent.

Champaign, Illinois: The U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory just signed an agreement to partner in a new University of Illinois research center there. It aims to be an ag-tech and med-tech hub.

That growing entrepreneurial ecosystem is relatively new for college towns, which historically haven't given much thought to economic development.

"20 years ago, if you wanted to start a business, capital was king. Now talent is king. Having those connections to that constant feedstock of graduates is very attractive to industries. It means certain areas that are a little further from metro areas can carve out a niche."

— Scott Andes, National League of Cities

Yes, but: College towns still struggle to attract venture capital funding to spur high-growth companies to keep startups from leaving. And while they have relatively low costs of living, these towns tend to have higher-than-average poverty rates.

What's next: Mid-size, post-industrial cities are increasingly leaning on universities and medical centers —"eds and meds" — to replace dwindling manufacturing jobs.