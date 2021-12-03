Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

College students have advice for Jerome Powell

Photo illustration: Megan Robinson. Photo: Federalreserve, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Speed up the taper, supercharge communication and release the digital coin white paper — this is advice to the Federal Reserve from a surprising source: college kids.

The backstory: For a few minutes each year, the students act as Fed officials and compete to pitch staffers the best direction for the nation’s economy.

Why it matters: Forget what seasoned Wall Street types think. Here’s fresh perspective from your next colleague or boss — and maybe the next policymakers.

  • This competition is a window for the Fed to see how young people look at the economy. To that extent, people should care what we have to say about inflation and employment,” says Liza Brover, a senior at the University of Pennsylvania who competed in the College Fed Challenge this year.

Flashback: This fall, college Fed clubs around the country took a look at the economy: the Delta variant was still surging. Inflation was hot, but it appeared to be transitory. Job gains looked to have slowed.

  • Those students debuted a (virtual) policy decision based on those conditions — much like the real one we get every six weeks or so. The best presentation wins round one (and then moves on to Q&A with central bank economists and other employees).
  • The winner? Pace University. That team, which now has more victories than any other group in the competition’s 18-year history, recommended the Fed issue a new document that’s more explicit about the path of the economy (among other recommendations at the time, like keeping the current pace of its asset purchases).

What they’re saying: “It’d be around two pages, just letting market participants into the mind of the Fed and the specific indicators that help guide their outlook — at least while we’re in this transitional period with COVID-19,” says Fiona Waterman, a Pace senior and team co-captain.

  • That advice still holds as the Fed made a hard pivot this week: bowing to the possibility that soaring prices might stick around, so it will likely speed up the tapering of its pandemic-era bond purchases — and an interest rate hike might not be so far off.
  • “The Fed should be more specific about what kind of conditions would trigger liftoff. If the economy continues to grow and inflation stays elevated, how long can the Fed afford to wait to raise rates?,” says Winnie Liu, another Pace captain.

Other students say the central bank should have better prepared the public for that switch-up.

  • “What we would have hoped to see was the conditions which would have led the Fed to reconsider whether inflation is transitory laid out way ahead of time, maybe in September or August,” says Brian Lee, a sophomore at University of Pennsylvania (and co-captain of the club that won second place this year).

Worth noting: The students say the Fed should make it more clear where they stand on central bank-issued digital coins.

  • “Powell did promise to release a white paper about what the Fed thinks about CBDCs this summer. It’s really cold now and we haven’t seen the white paper,” says Isaac Tham, a senior at University of Pennsylvania. (Powell told Congress on Tuesday it’s expected to be released in the next few weeks.)

The bottom line: Fed challenge alumni land at Wall Street’s big banks, think tanks and sometimes the Fed itself. (Then there’s Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg, who competed in the high school version of the challenge.)

Go deeper

Axios
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's mega-billion bounty

Photo: Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Here's how insanely rich Elon Musk is: He has unloaded $10 billion of his stock in the past month — and could do that 15+ more times given his silos of shares.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
1 hour ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Huawei sanctions snarled chip supply chains

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The largely successful U.S. effort to hobble China's Huawei has benefitted a host of other tech companies — from smartphone makers such as Apple and Xiaomi to chipmakers like Qualcomm to network vendors including Nokia and Ericsson.

Yes, but: The massive disruption to the industry furthered an industry wide mismatch between supply and demand, exacerbating the global chip shortage.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Tina Reed, author of Vitals
1 hour ago - Health

Overturning Roe could strain abortion access even in blue states

The Supreme Court is reflected in a woman's sunglasses during a march Oct. 2. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions could be harder to access even in states where they remain legal, because those clinics could be flooded with patients from states that have cracked down.

The big picture: This has happened before, and clinics fear the crush of demand would be a major problem in the immediate wake of a decision that would allow states to ban abortion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow