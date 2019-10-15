College students are all in on impeachment inquiry

Three quarters of all college students support the opening of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, including nearly all college Democrats and a lopsided majority of independents, according to the latest Axios/College Reaction Poll.
Why it matters: It shows that college students are polarized — with only about one in five college Republicans supporting the impeachment inquiry — but overall, they're far more likely than their adult counterparts to endorse the impeachment process.
Between the lines: Here's what else the college poll suggests, per Axios political editor Margaret Talev:
- College Democrats may be more energized to vote against Trump in 2020 than college Republicans are to vote for him.
- This reinforces how closely college voters, as a group, are aligned with Democrats.
- If college students actually turned out to vote, it would help the Democrats.
- Younger voters may not have as many reservations as older voters about taking such a drastic step.
Methodology: This poll was conducted Oct. 8-10, 2019. A total of 850 panelists participated in the poll. The margin of error for the full sample is +/- 3.3 points.
College Reaction’s polling is conducted using a demographically representative panel of
college students from around the country. The surveys are administered digitally and use college e-mail addresses as an authentication tool to ensure current enrollment in a four-year institution. The target for the general population sample was students currently enrolled in accredited 4-year institutions in the United States.