College students are all in on impeachment inquiry

Data: College Reaction; Note: ±3.3 margin of error; Chart: Axios Visuals

Three quarters of all college students support the opening of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, including nearly all college Democrats and a lopsided majority of independents, according to the latest Axios/College Reaction Poll.

Why it matters: It shows that college students are polarized — with only about one in five college Republicans supporting the impeachment inquiry — but overall, they're far more likely than their adult counterparts to endorse the impeachment process.