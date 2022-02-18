Sign up for our daily briefing

College Football Playoff keeping 4-team format through 2025

Noah Garfinkel

Lucas Oil Stadium where the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022. Photo: Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The College Football Playoff will keep its four-team playoff format through at least 2025, CFP executive director Bill Hancock announced Friday.

Driving the news: The CFP management committee, made up of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletics director, could not reach the unanimous consensus needed to expand the tournament before the end of its 12-year contract, which means expansion will have to wait until the 2026 season.

Catch up quick: A 12-team expansion plan was proposed to the CFP and made public in June, ESPN notes.

  • But Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips took a strong public stance against the plan, saying that now is "not the right time for expansion," citing other problems with Division I collegiate athletics.

What they're saying: "Even though the outcome did not lead to a recommendation for an early expansion before the end of the current 12-year contract, the discussions have been helpful and informative," Hancock said in a statement.

  • "I thank the working group for its hard work that resulted in the 12-team proposal, and the Management Committee for its thorough and diligent job reviewing it and other possible expansion ideas," he added.

Stephen Totilo
8 mins ago - Technology

Tech CEO flies workers out of Ukraine as fear of invasion looms

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo courtesy DMarket

A Ukrainian tech CEO says he flew more than 100 of his employees and their families from Kyiv to Montenegro two weeks ago in response to the threat of Russian invasion.

Driving the news: For Vlad Panchenko, of the digital assets company DMarket, the decision came down to trying to take control of an uncontrollable situation.

Neil Irwin
18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fed publishes new rules limiting trading

The Federal Reserve has published new rules that prohibit its senior leaders from trading securities that might be affected by the central bank's actions.

Driving the news: After a scandal involving Fed officials trading during the early days of the pandemic that led to three top leaders resigning, the central bank has codified new limits.

Torey Van OotOriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-officer Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for shooting Daunte Wright

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter has been sentenced to two years in prison for fatally shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year.

The big picture: The sentence, which follows a jury's December conviction of Potter for first- and second-degree manslaughter, is 24 months under "the custody of the commissioner of corrections."

