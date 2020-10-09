Coronavirus guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start

College football hasn't been the prettiest product thus far, with sloppy play and shocking upsets dominating the first month of the season.

The state of play: Safety guidelines impacted summer training, and even when teams were allowed to hold practice, they often lacked full participation with players out due to COVID-19, leading to myriad unsightly trends.

Special teams mistakes: Limited practice has pushed special teams to the back burner and it shows. Week 2 saw the lowest field goal percentage (60.1%) since December 2007 and there have already been 15 blocked punts.

More turnovers: Intraconference interceptions across FBS have increased 19% compared to last year, and turnovers are up in the AAC (30%), SEC (19%) and ACC (17%), per the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line: Upsets have reigned supreme because chaos tends to favor the underdog, narrowing the talent gap and turning games into, well, a bit of a mess.