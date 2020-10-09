1 hour ago - Sports

Coronavirus guidelines may have caused college football's sloppy start

Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

College football hasn't been the prettiest product thus far, with sloppy play and shocking upsets dominating the first month of the season.

The state of play: Safety guidelines impacted summer training, and even when teams were allowed to hold practice, they often lacked full participation with players out due to COVID-19, leading to myriad unsightly trends.

  • Special teams mistakes: Limited practice has pushed special teams to the back burner and it shows. Week 2 saw the lowest field goal percentage (60.1%) since December 2007 and there have already been 15 blocked punts.
  • More turnovers: Intraconference interceptions across FBS have increased 19% compared to last year, and turnovers are up in the AAC (30%), SEC (19%) and ACC (17%), per the Wall Street Journal.

The bottom line: Upsets have reigned supreme because chaos tends to favor the underdog, narrowing the talent gap and turning games into, well, a bit of a mess.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
50 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus protections could be delaying a bankruptcy crisis

Data: IIF; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of business bankruptcies and insolvencies in most countries has declined this year through the coronavirus pandemic as the world is seeing far fewer bankruptcies than it did in 2019.

Yes, but: That is largely thanks to assistance from central banks and government measures restricting things like foreclosures.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Science gets political as Trump touts experimental coronavirus drugs

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump has called an experimental coronavirus therapy he received "a gift from Heaven" and promised to make it widely available — igniting yet another round of concern about politics encroaching on science.

What they're saying: "We have an emergency use authorization that I want to get signed immediately," Trump said in a video Thursday.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barr tells Republicans Durham report won't be ready by election

Barr at the White House Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr has begun telling top Republicans that the Justice Department’s sweeping review into the origins of the Russia investigation will not be released before the election, a senior White House official and a congressional aide briefed on the conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: Republicans had long hoped the report, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, would be a bombshell containing revelations about what they allege were serious abuses by the Obama administration and intelligence community probing for connections between President Trump and Russia.

