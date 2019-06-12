The former Stanford University head sailing coach avoided prison time at his sentencing on Wednesday after he admitted to helping secure spots for students at the school in exchange for $610,000 in bribes, AP reports.

Why it matters: Ex-coach John Vandemoer is the first to be sentenced of the 50 people connected to the college admission scandal, an underground web of wealthy parents who used money to guarantee their children's acceptance into several universities. Judge Rya Zobel's decision sets the tone for the fates of coaches, parents and other co-conspirators involved.