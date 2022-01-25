Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2022-01-25

The SAT is going digital

Erin Doherty

A practice SAT. Photo: Alex Garcia/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT will be delivered digitally in the U.S. in 2024.

Why it matters: The College Board said it's seeking to make the SAT "more relevant," as some colleges start to ditch the college admissions exam altogether.

Driving the news: The college admissions test will also shrink from three hours to two, with more time per question.

  • "The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant," Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board, said in a statement.
  • Students will still be required to take the exam in a school or in a test center, not at home, and the exam will be graded on a 1600 scale.
  • The change makes the test easier to administer, and "schools will have more options for when, where, and how often they administer the SAT," according to the announcement.
  • The shift to digital will begin internationally in 2023.

The big picture: Questions mount over whether standardized testing is a necessary component of college admissions.

  • The percentage of schools that do not require standardized tests rose from about 45% before the pandemic to nearly 80% now, according to the anti-testing group FairTest.

What they're saying: "It felt a lot less stressful, and whole lot quicker than I thought it'd be," said Natalia Cossio, an 11th grade student from Fairfax County, Virginia, who participated in the digital pilot.

  • "The shorter passages helped me concentrate more on what the question wanted me to do. Plus, you don’t have to remember to bring a calculator or a pencil," Cassio said in the College Board's statement announcing the decision.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific COVID vaccine

A health worker in Palestine preparing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine on Jan. 24. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday that they have started clinical trials for a reformulated vaccine to protect against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: The rise of the Omicron variant has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines.

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Retail stock traders power stunning comeback after deep selloff

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

Stocks staged a Patrick Mahomes-esque comeback Monday, after plunging for the first few hours of trading.

Why it matters: The remarkable recovery suggests that retail traders who upended markets over the last year — most notably during the GameStop bonanza that occurred almost exactly a year ago — continue to be powerful influence in the markets.

Neal RothschildSara Fischer
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America can't quit polarizing politicians

Expand chart
Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New data finds that the nation's most polarizing politicians are often the ones that garner the most attention online.

Why it matters: Online engagement helps politicians build a bigger national profile and more fundraising power, incentivizing them be more outrageous, more polarizing and more divisive.

