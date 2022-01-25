The College Board announced Tuesday that the SAT will be delivered digitally in the U.S. in 2024.

Why it matters: The College Board said it's seeking to make the SAT "more relevant," as some colleges start to ditch the college admissions exam altogether.

Driving the news: The college admissions test will also shrink from three hours to two, with more time per question.

"The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant," Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board, said in a statement.

Students will still be required to take the exam in a school or in a test center, not at home, and the exam will be graded on a 1600 scale.

The change makes the test easier to administer, and "schools will have more options for when, where, and how often they administer the SAT," according to the announcement.

The shift to digital will begin internationally in 2023.

The big picture: Questions mount over whether standardized testing is a necessary component of college admissions.

The percentage of schools that do not require standardized tests rose from about 45% before the pandemic to nearly 80% now, according to the anti-testing group FairTest.

What they're saying: "It felt a lot less stressful, and whole lot quicker than I thought it'd be," said Natalia Cossio, an 11th grade student from Fairfax County, Virginia, who participated in the digital pilot.

"The shorter passages helped me concentrate more on what the question wanted me to do. Plus, you don’t have to remember to bring a calculator or a pencil," Cassio said in the College Board's statement announcing the decision.

