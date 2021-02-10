Colin Kaepernick forms a SPAC

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday disclosed that he has formed a blank-check company that will seek to raise $250 million in an IPO.

Why it matters: Kaepernick hasn't played pro football since 2016, but has remained a cultural lightning rod — either loved or loathed for his social activism, including his strong support of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Details: The SPAC is called Mission Advancement Corp., and designed to acquire a company at "the intersection of consumer and impact."