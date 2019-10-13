15-year-old Coco Gauff becomes youngest tennis titlist in over a decade

15-year-old tennis player Coco Gauff won her first WTA tournament title in Austria on Sunday, becoming the youngest tennis titlist since Nicole Vaidisova in 2004, CNN reports.

Details: Gauff lost the qualifying rounds for Sunday's tournament but made the draw when another player dropped out due to injury. She defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6 and 6-2, and was awarded $43,000 for the win. CNN notes, however, that her tournament winnings are a fraction of what the teenage phenom is expected to make through future sponsorship earnings.