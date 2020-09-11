John Calipari has coached a veritable who's who of current NBA talent in his 11 years at Kentucky, producing 29 first-round picks — but not a single NBA champion.

Yes, but: This could be the year his streak ends, as five of the seven remaining teams have at least one of Calipari's ex-Wildcats on their roster.

Lakers: Anthony Davis (2011-12)

Anthony Davis (2011-12) Clippers: Patrick Patterson (2007-10)

Patrick Patterson (2007-10) Nuggets: Jamal Murray (2015-16)

Jamal Murray (2015-16) Heat: Tyler Herro (2018-19) and Bam Adebayo (2016-17)

Tyler Herro (2018-19) and Bam Adebayo (2016-17) Celtics: Enes Kanter (*signed with Kentucky in 2010, but was ruled ineligible due to benefits received from his European youth club)

The bottom line: Only a Rockets or Raptors title would keep one of the wildest streaks in basketball alive.