John Calipari and Anthony Davis at the 2012 ESPY Awards. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images
John Calipari has coached a veritable who's who of current NBA talent in his 11 years at Kentucky, producing 29 first-round picks — but not a single NBA champion.
Yes, but: This could be the year his streak ends, as five of the seven remaining teams have at least one of Calipari's ex-Wildcats on their roster.
- Lakers: Anthony Davis (2011-12)
- Clippers: Patrick Patterson (2007-10)
- Nuggets: Jamal Murray (2015-16)
- Heat: Tyler Herro (2018-19) and Bam Adebayo (2016-17)
- Celtics: Enes Kanter (*signed with Kentucky in 2010, but was ruled ineligible due to benefits received from his European youth club)
The bottom line: Only a Rockets or Raptors title would keep one of the wildest streaks in basketball alive.