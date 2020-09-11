15 mins ago - Sports

Coach John Calipari's strange streak

John Calipari and Anthony Davis at the 2012 ESPY Awards. Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

John Calipari has coached a veritable who's who of current NBA talent in his 11 years at Kentucky, producing 29 first-round picks — but not a single NBA champion.

Yes, but: This could be the year his streak ends, as five of the seven remaining teams have at least one of Calipari's ex-Wildcats on their roster.

  • Lakers: Anthony Davis (2011-12)
  • Clippers: Patrick Patterson (2007-10)
  • Nuggets: Jamal Murray (2015-16)
  • Heat: Tyler Herro (2018-19) and Bam Adebayo (2016-17)
  • Celtics: Enes Kanter (*signed with Kentucky in 2010, but was ruled ineligible due to benefits received from his European youth club)

The bottom line: Only a Rockets or Raptors title would keep one of the wildest streaks in basketball alive.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
24 mins ago - Sports

College football's fall of uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With all due respect to last weekend's slate of games, college football started in earnest last night when Miami beat UAB, 31-14, to kick off the Power 5 season.

The state of play... Power 5: ACC and Big 12 begin this weekend; SEC starts on Sept. 26; Big Ten and Pac-12 are postponed until the spring.

1 hour ago - Science

6 of 20 largest California wildfires were in 2020

Six of the 20 largest wildfires in modern California history have been this year, the N.Y. Times reports (subscription) in "A Climate Reckoning in Fire-Stricken California."

What they're saying: "It's really shocking to see the number of fast-moving, extremely large and destructive fires simultaneously burning," Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, told The Times.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 28,191,178 — Total deaths: 909,927 — Total recoveries: 19,015,510Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 s.m. ET: 6,397,244 — Total deaths: 191,791 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
