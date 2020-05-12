1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

A bridge between CO2 plans and the coronavirus response

Coming soon (perhaps) to a country near you: A coronavirus-Paris climate deal crossover.

Driving the news: The World Bank wants to help nations ensure their upcoming emissions pledges under the Paris climate agreement are transformed into a "pipeline of shovel-ready activities."

Why it matters: The plan signals how multilateral institutions want climate-friendly investments stitched into the fabric of huge economic recovery packages.

Catch up fast: This year, countries are supposed to submit revised pledges, called "nationally determined contributions," ahead of what was slated to be a pivotal UN climate summit in November.

  • The event has been postponed until some time next year due to the pandemic.
  • But the World Bank says countries should nonetheless look at the NDCs and other climate plans as components of their coronavirus response.

How it works: Bank officials are offering guidance to governments for how to integrate NDCs into stimulus packages.

  • "Building the bridge between NDCs and a sustainable recovery will require significant coordination, both between the ministries of each government and externally, including with international institutions," World Bank officials said in a post on the topic last week.

But, but, but: It's not clear how many countries will buy into the idea of "green" economic recovery packages, which brings me to this Reuters piece...

"[T]here are already signs that China and other Asian giants like South Korea and Japan will steer recovery funds into struggling coal-focused state financers, equipment suppliers and construction firms."

Clean energy and climate change unlikely to lead American recovery

Economists, investors and environmentalists are calling on the United States — and the world — to inject big clean energy and climate policy into recovery plans.

Reality check: Such prospects face uphill battles almost everywhere, and especially in the United States, where proponents are on defense while the Trump administration and lawmakers are in crisis mode.

Coronavirus dashboard

Tesla emerges as focal point in reopening battles

Tesla's California factory is now ground zero in the politically fraught debate about how to revive economic activity nationwide — and the decisions can have potentially life-or-death consequences for workers.

Driving the news: Tesla CEO Elon Musk yesterday announced reopening the electric automaker's Fremont manufacturing plant in defiance of county officials.

