Coming soon (perhaps) to a country near you: A coronavirus-Paris climate deal crossover.

Driving the news: The World Bank wants to help nations ensure their upcoming emissions pledges under the Paris climate agreement are transformed into a "pipeline of shovel-ready activities."

Why it matters: The plan signals how multilateral institutions want climate-friendly investments stitched into the fabric of huge economic recovery packages.

Catch up fast: This year, countries are supposed to submit revised pledges, called "nationally determined contributions," ahead of what was slated to be a pivotal UN climate summit in November.

The event has been postponed until some time next year due to the pandemic.

But the World Bank says countries should nonetheless look at the NDCs and other climate plans as components of their coronavirus response.

How it works: Bank officials are offering guidance to governments for how to integrate NDCs into stimulus packages.

"Building the bridge between NDCs and a sustainable recovery will require significant coordination, both between the ministries of each government and externally, including with international institutions," World Bank officials said in a post on the topic last week.

But, but, but: It's not clear how many countries will buy into the idea of "green" economic recovery packages, which brings me to this Reuters piece...

"[T]here are already signs that China and other Asian giants like South Korea and Japan will steer recovery funds into struggling coal-focused state financers, equipment suppliers and construction firms."

