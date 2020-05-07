2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

How a climate-change outfit shifted to coronavirus

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

In the age of the coronavirus, makers of one thing are suddenly turning to make other things to help fight the pandemic.

Driving the news: Automakers are making ventilators, oil and liquor companies are making hand sanitizers, and a climate-change communications group within Yale University has adapted its survey expertise to the pandemic.

What they’re saying: “We saw this as an opportunity to be more than just passive bystanders or victims of this,” said Anthony Leiserowitz, director of Yale’s Program on Climate Change Communication.

Where it stands: The group issued its first covid-related survey on April 17, and since then has released:

  • Another survey more focused on our emotions during the pandemic.
  • A survey looking at how Americans want politicians to listen to scientists.
  • A research paper looking at government calls and mask-wearing.
  • Another paper on how social norms motivate people in this crisis.

What’s next: “We’re going to continue having some focus on covid, but we’re also going to get back to what is our primary job,” Leiserowitz said. His group has the latest installment on its long-running project “Climate Change in the American Mind” coming in the next couple weeks.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is bullish on the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak started with a lab accident in China. But U.S. allies say that's unlikely.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.7 million people and killed over 260,000 worldwide as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.2 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 7.5 million tests), followed by Spain (over 218,000).

Children in the U.S. face "unprecedented" food insecurity, Brookings finds

Volunteers hand out groceries on April 20 at a food bank opened in response to the coronavirus in El Monte, California. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Children in the U.S. are currently experiencing food insecurity that is "unprecedented in modern times," Lauren Bauer of the Brookings Institution's Hamilton Project wrote on Wednesday.

The big picture: Millions of children around the world are endangered by malnourishment and poverty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the United Nations warned last month.

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

