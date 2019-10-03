The big picture: Trump tweeted the 30-second spot titled "Biden Corruption" last week. The ad claims that Biden "promised Ukraine $1 billion if they fired the prosecutor investigating his son's company ... But when President Trump asks Ukraine to investigate corruption, the Democrats want to impeach him."

The ad then shows a montage of cable news hosts including CNN's Chris Cuomo, Don Lemon and correspondent Jim Acosta, before adding: "And their media lapdogs fall in line. They lost the election, now they want to steal this one."

The backdrop: Trump's allegations that the media is biased against him have been a hallmark of his political career. On Wednesday, Trump concluded a press conference with the president of Finland by claiming that U.S. democracy would be better off if the media were honest, singling out "the CNNs of the world, who are corrupt people."

What they're saying: "CNN is rejecting the ad, as it does not meet our advertising standards,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. "Specifically, in addition to disparaging CNN and its journalists, the ad makes assertions that have been proven demonstrably false by various news outlets, including CNN.”

Trump campaign spokesperson Jim Murtaugh responded:

"CNN spends all day protecting Joe Biden in their programming, so it’s not surprising that they’re shielding him from truthful advertising too, and then talking to other media outlets about it. Our ad is entirely accurate and was reviewed by counsel, and CNN wouldn’t even describe to us what they found objectionable. This isn’t a cable news channel anymore, it’s a Democrat public relations firm.”

