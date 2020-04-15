28 mins ago - Health

U.S. doubles payment for some coronavirus tests

Bob Herman

The feds are prioritizing tests that are analyzed by "high-throughput technologies." Photo: Abbott Laboratories

The federal government will pay $100, instead of the standard $51, for any commercial coronavirus test that is run through a highly automated lab machine. These include machines made by Abbott, Roche, Hologic, Cepheid and NeuMoDx, among others.

Why it matters: Testing in the U.S. is still woefully behind where public health experts say it should be, and the hope is higher payments for certain testing systems that process results quickly will increase capacity.

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Caitlin Owens

The U.S. is still scrambling for medical supplies to fight coronavirus

A health care worker in a Maryland hospital. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The U.S. is still scrambling to get health care workers the personal protective equipment, ventilators and lab testing materials that they need to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Between the lines: President Trump has repeatedly said that governors are responsible for obtaining supplies for their states, but industry groups are asking the federal government to play a larger role.

Joann Muller

Hospitals to share ventilators while production scales up

President Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor

The Trump administration and 20 major health care systems launched a new ventilator loan program that will allow hospitals to ship unused machines to areas where they are needed most to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The "dynamic ventilator reserve" program will help hospitals deal with a shortage of the life-saving machines while private industry scrambles to crank up production.

