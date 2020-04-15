U.S. doubles payment for some coronavirus tests

The federal government will pay $100, instead of the standard $51, for any commercial coronavirus test that is run through a highly automated lab machine. These include machines made by Abbott, Roche, Hologic, Cepheid and NeuMoDx, among others.

Why it matters: Testing in the U.S. is still woefully behind where public health experts say it should be, and the hope is higher payments for certain testing systems that process results quickly will increase capacity.