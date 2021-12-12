Sign up for our daily briefing

Clyburn to young Democrats: "If you want my seat, come get it"

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO," House Majority Whip James Clyburn, the Democratic "kingmaker," has a message for those calling on long-serving congressional Democrats to step aside for a newer generation to take hold.

Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, December 12 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max. 

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chris Wallace leaving Fox News after 18 years

Long-time "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace is leaving the network after nearly two decades, he announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Known for his impartiality and tough interviews, Wallace was the bedrock of the network's hard news division, commanding respect from political leaders on both sides of the aisle, even at a time when cable news has become much more polarizing.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
Updated 1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California governor to create Texas-like law to ban assault weapons

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Saturday that he would push for a new law modeled after Texas' anti-abortion law to tackle gun control in his state.

The big picture: Newsom said he directed his staff to work with the legislature and Attorney General to work on a bill that would allow private citizens to sue for up to $10,000 “anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow