Andreessen Horowitz leading deal for voice chat app Clubhouse

Clubhouse, the voice chat app that's captivated Silicon Valley's elite, has agreed to a new $12 million investment led by Andreessen Horowitz, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Several top-tier venture capital firms competed for the deal, with some even offering more than the $100 million valuation Clubhouse secured from Andreessen Horowitz. They view the app as a cross between Slack and sports talk radio, with users able to drop in and out of conversations.

  • Andreessen Horowitz partner Andrew Chen will take a seat on Clubhouse's board.
  • The firm might have strengthened its position over the weekend, when it recruited comedian Kevin Hart to sign on for a few minutes.

The bottom line: What made this deal particularly interesting is that it's largely played out on Clubhouse, which remains invite-only for now, over the past couple weeks.

  • The only way to really understand the app is to use it, so venture capitalists (including from Andreessen Horowitz, Benchmark, and Greylock) have been holding court — conducting due diligence in plain site.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open in some capacity by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Friday.

The big picture: Several states have lifted restrictions today in an attempt to curb economic hurt from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders from March and April. More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed restrictions, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

An airline deal frenzy as Virgin Australia faces takeover

Virgin Australia (ASX: VAH), Australia's second-largest airline, which filed for bankruptcy last month, is expected to receive upwards of eight indicative takeover bids today, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Because it reflects the high value of duopoly, even in the midst of a pandemic that has been catastrophic for airlines.

