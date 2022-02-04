The era of hygiene theater is over

The curtain has closed on “hygiene theater."

Quick take: The ever-present smell of disinfectant is a thing of the past. Clorox’s health and wellness sales — which includes its cleaning business — fell 21% year-over-year in the quarter ending Dec. 31.

Why it matters: An early rush to sanitize everything during the early days of the pandemic led to what The Atlantic called “hygiene theater” — the act of establishments repeatedly wiping, scrubbing and washing.

Yes, but: When we are buying disinfectant wipes, we're buying more of them from Clorox. The company grew its market share in that segment by double digits as its supply chain for the once-hard-to-find product continues to recover.

The bottom line: We’re not having a hard time finding cleaning solutions anymore.