Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned black-footed ferret and first-ever cloned U.S. endangered species, at 26 days old. Photo: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Thursday that scientists cloned the first U.S. endangered species, a black-footed ferret duplicated from an animal that died more than 30 years ago.

Why it matters: Cloning could be a technique to help recover black-footed ferrets and other endangered or extinct species.

Details: The predator named Elizabeth Ann was born on Dec. 10 and is being raised at a Fish and Wildlife Service breeding facility in Fort Collins, Colorado.

She is a copy of a ferret named Willa who died in 1988 whose remains had been frozen.

Her birth was the result of a partnership between U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Revive & Restore, ViaGen Pets & Equine, San Diego Zoo Global and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

What they're saying: “Although this research is preliminary, it is the first cloning of a native endangered species in North America, and it provides a promising tool for continued efforts to conserve the black-footed ferret," said Noreen Walsh, director of the Service’s Mountain-Prairie Region.

“Successful genetic cloning does not diminish the importance of addressing habitat-based threats to the species or the Fish and Wildlife Service’s focus on addressing habitat conservation and management to recover black-footed ferrets.”

Of note: Black-footed ferrets were thought to be extinct until a Wyoming rancher discovered a small population on his land in 1981.

Those ferrets were taken by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and others to start a captive breeding program to recover the species.

The big picture: All black-footed ferrets living today are descended from seven individuals, meaning the species currently lacks genetic diversity, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.