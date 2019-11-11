2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday that misogyny was "certainly" a factor in her election loss to President Trump and that social media is fueling attacks on high-profile women, Reuters reports.
"There is a reaction to a lot of the success of women and the roles of women right now, and I think social media has lit that up, in a very destructive and toxic way. People may have thought a lot of things in the past, but now it is amplified and it is viral."— Clinton's comments, per Reuters