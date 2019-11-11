Context: The former secretary of state made the comments during a talk at London's Southbank Centre while addressing the issue of several female members of the United Kingdom's parliament announcing they wouldn't stand for re-election at the nation's Dec. 12 election because of online abuse, including rape and death threats, Reuters notes.

The big picture: During her discussion with leading British historian Mary Beard, alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton to promote their "Book Of Gutsy Women," she also said " a lot of grown up male leaders" are "scared" of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, per ITV News.

