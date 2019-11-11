Stories

Clinton: Misogyny played a role in 2016 election loss to Trump

Hillary Clinton (left) talking to Mary Beard at the Southbank Centre in London
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the Southbank Centre in London on Sunday evening. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images

2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Sunday that misogyny was "certainly" a factor in her election loss to President Trump and that social media is fueling attacks on high-profile women, Reuters reports.

"There is a reaction to a lot of the success of women and the roles of women right now, and I think social media has lit that up, in a very destructive and toxic way. People may have thought a lot of things in the past, but now it is amplified and it is viral."
— Clinton's comments, per Reuters

Context: The former secretary of state made the comments during a talk at London's Southbank Centre while addressing the issue of several female members of the United Kingdom's parliament announcing they wouldn't stand for re-election at the nation's Dec. 12 election because of online abuse, including rape and death threats, Reuters notes.

The big picture: During her discussion with leading British historian Mary Beard, alongside her daughter, Chelsea Clinton to promote their "Book Of Gutsy Women," she also said " a lot of grown up male leaders" are "scared" of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, per ITV News.

