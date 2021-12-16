Sign up for our daily briefing

"Untapped potential" in climate tech investments

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: PwC; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Private investment into climate technologies is surging, but there's misalignment between where the money is going and areas with the highest potential for slashing emissions, a new report finds.

Driving the news: PwC is out with a wide-ranging look at climate tech funding and deals. Venture capital and private equity investment surged in the second half of 2020 and the first half of 2021 (the end of the period studied), totaling $87.5 billion.

  • Climate tech, broadly defined, now accounts for 14 cents of every VC dollar invested.

Yes, but: "Our analysis finds that there are still significant areas of untapped potential," the report states.

  • "Of the 15 technology areas analysed, the top five that represent over 80% of future emissions reduction potential by 2050 received just 25% of recent climate tech investment between 2013 and H1 2021."
  • The top five in their analysis are "Solar Power, Wind Power, Food Waste Technology, Green Hydrogen Production, and Alternative Foods/Low GHG Proteins."

Of note: The report doesn't aim to capture the whole investment landscape. PwC notes it explored "funding targeted at scaling new innovations," and not project finance for mature tech and debt.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 15, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Developing markets see climate finance drop

Data: BloombergNEF; Note: Data includes asset finance for renewable energy, electrified transport and electrified heat. It does not include investment to undisclosed countries, which represented $14 billion in 2020. Developed markets include OECD countries, minus Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Turkey. Developing markets include all other economies. Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Global clean energy investment hit record levels in 2020 despite the pandemic, but the overall rise masked a decline in developing countries, new data shows.

Driving the news: The research firm BloombergNEF, in a summary, said investors "retreated hastily from less developed markets to refocus on wealthier countries as the Covid-19 pandemic spread."

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 15, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Carbon capture firm nabs $30M in VC funds

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A carbon capture and storage (CCS) startup billing itself as the industry's first "vertically integrated super developer" has raised $30 million in Series A funding.

Driving the news: Carbon America this morning announced the funding from investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, ArcTern Ventures, Energy Impact Partners and others.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
51 mins ago - Economy & Business

The rise of legal insider trading

Data: InsiderScore; Chart: Axios Visuals

Insider trading — the legal kind — hit new highs in 2021, and the SEC wants to make sure it isn't being abused.

Why it matters: Big-dollar insider stock sales are increasingly common, with no fewer than 82 different corporate insiders selling more than $100 million of stock in 2021. That's up from just 32 in 2019.

