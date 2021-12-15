Sign up for our daily briefing

Carbon capture firm nabs $30M in VC funds

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A carbon capture and storage (CCS) startup billing itself as the industry's first "vertically integrated super developer" has raised $30 million in Series A funding.

Driving the news: Carbon America this morning announced the funding from investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, ArcTern Ventures, Energy Impact Partners and others.

Why it matters: CO2 capture theoretically could become an important tool against global warming, but commercial deployment has proceeded far more slowly than advocates have hoped.

How it works: The Colorado-based company, founded in 2019, bills itself as a "one-stop solution," providing engineering and tech, development, financing, permitting, navigation of incentives, sequestration site management and more.

What we don't know: Specifics. The company declined to name projects or clients it is working with but told Axios its "target customers" are in the ethanol, steel, cement and power industries.

  • The first projects will be in the ethanol sector, with the first expected to be in operation in 2023, the company said.

What they're saying: Energy Impact Partners founder Hans Kobler, in a statement, said that while CCS has been around a long time, "what’s been missing is the ability to finance, build and operate carbon capture projects, at scale, in an efficient, cost effective way."

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
Dec 14, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Amazon funds two climate tech firms as third gains ground

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Amazon Climate Pledge Fund announced investments in two new companies on Tuesday, both as Series A funding rounds made alongside other investors.

Driving the news: The larger Series A round totals just under $20 million for Brooklyn-based Amogy, a company that aims to decarbonize transportation, starting with marine shipping.

Ben GemanAndrew FreedmanSophia Cai
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Democrats try to flip the script on energy prices

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration and allied climate activists are hoping to transform today's relatively high energy costs from a political risk into an asset as they push for passage of sweeping climate legislation.

Driving the news: Axios got the first look at a new ad buy premiering in the D.C. media market today from the group Evergreen Action.

Sophia Cai
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in Jan. 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

