Carbon capture firm nabs $30M in VC funds

A carbon capture and storage (CCS) startup billing itself as the industry's first "vertically integrated super developer" has raised $30 million in Series A funding.

Driving the news: Carbon America this morning announced the funding from investors including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, ArcTern Ventures, Energy Impact Partners and others.

Why it matters: CO2 capture theoretically could become an important tool against global warming, but commercial deployment has proceeded far more slowly than advocates have hoped.

How it works: The Colorado-based company, founded in 2019, bills itself as a "one-stop solution," providing engineering and tech, development, financing, permitting, navigation of incentives, sequestration site management and more.

What we don't know: Specifics. The company declined to name projects or clients it is working with but told Axios its "target customers" are in the ethanol, steel, cement and power industries.

The first projects will be in the ethanol sector, with the first expected to be in operation in 2023, the company said.

What they're saying: Energy Impact Partners founder Hans Kobler, in a statement, said that while CCS has been around a long time, "what’s been missing is the ability to finance, build and operate carbon capture projects, at scale, in an efficient, cost effective way."

