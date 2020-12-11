Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Political battle lines emerge over Wall Street's focus on climate

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Another political battle is brewing over how financial regulators and banks deal with the risks of climate change.

Driving the news: Nearly 50 GOP House members this week fired a shot across the Federal Reserve's bow as the central bank increases its focus on climate.

  • Their letter, via Politico, warns the Fed against widening "stress tests" of banks to include climate-related risks, alleging the concept is rife with methodological flaws.
  • It also criticizes Fed plans to join the Network for Greening the Financial System, a multilateral coalition of central banks, arguing it could bring "harmful restrictions."

Of note: Last month, for the first time, the Fed included climate among the risks described in its formal Financial Stability Report.

Why it matters: Wall Street and its federal overseers are now a major front in climate policy and advocacy wars.

  • Big banks are increasingly rolling out new climate-related lending restrictions, though activists point out that the industry's overall fossil finance remains huge.
  • And asset management giants like BlackRock have taken a more active role via ESG fund offerings and shareholder votes, though environmentalists say the efforts are too modest.

Catch up fast: The GOP letter is just the latest in a series of skirmishes.

  • The Trump-appointed head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency recently floated rules that say big banks can't impose sweeping policies that refuse finance for entire project categories and sectors.
  • That plan is partly a response to GOP lawmakers dismayed by a number of large banks' climate guidelines that steer clear of Arctic oil, coal and some other project types.
  • And the Labor Department recently finalized a rule that limits private retirement plan managers' leeway to invest based on ESG — environmental, social and governance — factors.

What we're watching: The incoming Biden administration.

  • Environmentalists want financial regulation and oversight from various agencies to demand better disclosure of climate-related risks and to pressure companies to cut emissions.
  • For instance, the group Evergreen Action supports Fed climate stress tests and also wants the Fed to push big banks to adopt decarbonization strategies.
  • Another group, the Climate 21 Project, says Biden's Treasury should work with financial regulators to develop climate-focused priorities and "regulatory initiatives."

Go deeper

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Dec 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

New renewable-energy group taps Heather Zichal as CEO

Heather Zichal in March 2012 at the White House, when she advised President Obama on climate and energy. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

A new renewable-energy trade group has announced its chief executive as Heather Zichal, a top adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Why it matters: President-elect Joe Biden has promised to drastically increase clean energy, so this group — called the American Clean Power Association — will be at the center of Washington’s biggest debates over the next four years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Behind Wall Street’s soaring valuations

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Fears of the "B"-word (bubble) are growing louder. There's a staggering split screen: a teetering economy with millions unemployed in a pandemic that's killing thousands per day and newly public tech companies riding high on nosebleed valuations.

Yes, but: Investors acknowledge the backdrop is bad. They say investors are piling into and betting on companies like Airbnb and DoorDash for better times ahead.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inside Disney's plans for streaming domination

Data: Company filings. Chart: Axios Visuals

Disney unveiled its most ambitious content push in its 97-year history, announcing more than 100 new projects, most of which will be available on its streaming service Disney+.

The big picture: In just over a year, Disney has gobbled up 86.8 million subscribers, making it nearly half the size (45%) of Netflix, which launched its streaming service over a decade ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow