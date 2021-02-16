Sign up for our daily briefing

Agribusiness group readies to lobby on climate change

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A coalition of agribusiness and environmental groups focused on climate policy has formally registered to lobby.

The big picture: The Biden administration is vowing to boost the Agriculture Department's work on climate change.

The latest: The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) has tapped the Russell Group, a newly public filing shows.

  • Lobbyists include Karla Thieman. She held senior Agriculture Department roles during President Obama's second term and before that worked in Congress.

Why it matters: FACA, which launched in November, is made up of big names on K Street and the green world.

  • Members include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Food Industry Association, and the Nature Conservancy.

FACA is promoting recommendations around areas like...

  • Carbon sequestration incentives for farmers, ranchers and forest owners.
  • Creation and oversight of private-sector emissions credits markets.
  • Incentives for farmers to conserve energy and use more renewables.
  • More R&D around emissions-cutting in the agriculture, forest and food system.

What they're saying: "We’ve had interest from Congress and the administration in implementing our recommendations, so we’re taking this step to advance conversations," says Chandler Green, an EDF spokesperson, in response to a query about the lobbying.

Russell Contreras
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

NAACP sues Trump for inciting Capitol riot

President Trump greets supporters at the "Stop The Steal Rally" on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., before the Capitol riots. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The NAACP filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former President Trump and far-right extremist groups in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riots that killed five people and injured dozens of officers.

Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) shows that Trump continues to face legal problems stemming from the riot, even after he was acquitted in his Senate impeachment trial Saturday.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Cutting out the middleman on electric car sales

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The auto industry is in the midst of the biggest transformation in a century, with cars one day running on electrons, not gasoline.

Why it matters: But it's not just the cars that are changing. How we buy and service them is being disrupted, too. Instead of selling cars through franchised dealers, emerging auto manufacturers want to sell electric vehicles direct to consumers, either online or in their own stores.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The status and politics of the Texas power crisis

More than 4.3 million Texas homes and businesses are without power as of Tuesday morning, per the tracking service poweroutage.us.

Why it matters: Bitter cold temperatures and winter storms are wreaking havoc on the power system in Texas and its refineries, and affecting other states too.

