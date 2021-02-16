Agribusiness group readies to lobby on climate change

A coalition of agribusiness and environmental groups focused on climate policy has formally registered to lobby.

The big picture: The Biden administration is vowing to boost the Agriculture Department's work on climate change.

The latest: The Food and Agriculture Climate Alliance (FACA) has tapped the Russell Group, a newly public filing shows.

Lobbyists include Karla Thieman. She held senior Agriculture Department roles during President Obama's second term and before that worked in Congress.

Why it matters: FACA, which launched in November, is made up of big names on K Street and the green world.

Members include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), the Food Industry Association, and the Nature Conservancy.

FACA is promoting recommendations around areas like...

Carbon sequestration incentives for farmers, ranchers and forest owners.

Creation and oversight of private-sector emissions credits markets.

Incentives for farmers to conserve energy and use more renewables.

More R&D around emissions-cutting in the agriculture, forest and food system.

What they're saying: "We’ve had interest from Congress and the administration in implementing our recommendations, so we’re taking this step to advance conversations," says Chandler Green, an EDF spokesperson, in response to a query about the lobbying.