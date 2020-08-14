Climate change isn't a top issue for 2020 voters

Climate isn't top of mind for the electorate in the 2020 presidential race, but Pew Research Center polling also signals how the topic is likely to surface in the months ahead.

Why it matters: Joe Biden has tethered his proposed low-carbon energy and infrastructure investments to his wider economic recovery message.

The Trump campaign is arguing that Biden's climate plans will hinder the oil-and-gas industry in states including Pennsylvania and Texas.

By the numbers: The poll unsurprisingly also shows some deep partisan splits.

68% of Biden supporters in the poll said climate would be very important to their vote in the presidential race, compared to 11% of Trump supporters.

The economy is far more important to both groups, with 72% of Biden supporters and 88% of Trump backers calling it key to their decision.

Of note: See Pew's methodology here and survey questions here.