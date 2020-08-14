15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Climate change isn't a top issue for 2020 voters

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

Climate isn't top of mind for the electorate in the 2020 presidential race, but Pew Research Center polling also signals how the topic is likely to surface in the months ahead.

Why it matters: Joe Biden has tethered his proposed low-carbon energy and infrastructure investments to his wider economic recovery message.

  • The Trump campaign is arguing that Biden's climate plans will hinder the oil-and-gas industry in states including Pennsylvania and Texas.

By the numbers: The poll unsurprisingly also shows some deep partisan splits.

  • 68% of Biden supporters in the poll said climate would be very important to their vote in the presidential race, compared to 11% of Trump supporters.
  • The economy is far more important to both groups, with 72% of Biden supporters and 88% of Trump backers calling it key to their decision.

Of note: See Pew's methodology here and survey questions here.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Harris boosting Biden ticket with key voters

Data: SurveyMonkey poll of 2,847 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 11–12, 2020 with ±3% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Kamala Harris is accomplishing what Joe Biden's campaign hoped she would in her first two days as his running mate — doing no harm, while exciting parts of the base with whom Biden needs the most help.

The big picture: Black women especially, but also Black men, Hispanics and Democrats and independents across the board say they are more likely to vote for Biden with Harris on the ticket, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Biden signals fall strategy with new COVID-19 ads

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Gety Images

Joe Biden's campaign is doubling down on its criticism of President Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus, launching two new 30-second ads today on the heels of Biden's own call for an outdoor mask mandate.

Why it matters: With Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, now in place to amplify and augment the message, the campaign is signaling it will hit Trump on the pandemic every day until Nov. 3.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-SurveyMonkey poll: Doubts over fair election results

SurveyMonkey poll of 2,847 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 11–12, 2020 with ±3% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

One in four Americans is worried their ballot won't be accurately counted this year, and four in 10 worry mail-in voting could yield less reliable results, according to a new Axios-SurveyMonkey poll.

The big picture: Partisan identification is a massive driver of distrust in both categories — and the stakes are huge this year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow