What's next: The study by the congressional watchdog recommends, among other things, that EPA take steps to integrate climate into the Superfund program's risk and response planning.

But, but, but: EPA, in a response included with the report, pushed back against some of the suggestions.

A senior official writes that the program, under existing practices, "adequately ensure that risks and any effects of severe weather events, that may increase in intensity, duration, or frequency, are woven into risk response decisions" for the sites.

Go deeper: