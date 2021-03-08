Sign up for our daily briefing

Energy and climate move closer to center stage on Capitol Hill

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

The imminent enactment of Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package creates space for lawmakers and the White House to craft infrastructure plans with big climate and energy-related provisions.

Why it matters: President Biden, during the campaign, vowed to make low-carbon energy, climate-resilient infrastructure and transportation projects a big focus of an economic recovery package. And the Texas power crisis could give fresh momentum to investments in grid modernization.

What we're watching: A major package isn't expected to come up for votes for months, but Capitol Hill hearings this week and going forward will offer glimpses into lawmakers' thinking.

They include...

  • On Wednesday, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee holds a hearing on "addressing climate change in the electricity sector and fostering economic growth.”
  • A House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee panel has a Wednesday hearing on the environmental and economic case for rail transport.
  • The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee meets Thursday for a hearing on power system reliability, resilience and affordability.

But, but, but: There are lots of questions right now, such as how many different packages will move (one thing to watch is the need to reauthorize five-year transportation programs), how much Democrats will again look to use budget reconciliation, and more.

What they're saying: Capital Alpha Partners' James Lucier, in a note, said the COVID-19 package passed more quickly and at a higher amount than he expected.

  • "As a result, Democrats may feel increased confidence in offering an aggressive clean energy and infrastructure package as part of a bigger 'economic recovery plan' toward the end of the year," he writes.
  • But Lucier's note also cautions that this will likely be more complicated than the big relief package that's expected to win final approval this week.
  • "There will be more separate topics involved and thus more committees. The House-Senate Conference committee could take a long time," he writes.

The intrigue: Sen. Joe Manchin, who chairs the energy committee, tells "Axios on HBO" that he doesn't want Biden's climate and infrastructure package to move through reconciliation.

  • That's the process Democrats just used for the COVID-19 relief package that makes certain spending and revenue measures immune from Senate filibuster, which is very important in the narrowly divided chamber.
  • Manchin also said he wants a big infrastructure package paid for with tax increases, including a higher corporate rate and higher taxes on the wealthy.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

  1. Vaccines: CDC says fully vaccinated people can gather inside without masks — The barriers to vaccine passports.
  2. Health: Mississippi Gov. defends lifting mask mandate Cities' struggle to balance homelessness and public safety.
  3. Work: Sandberg thought Zuckerberg was "nuts" on remote work in January 2020
  4. Politics: Biden admin to allocate $250 million to help address COVID response inequities.
  5. Education: Senate COVID relief bill paves way for student debt forgiveness — New York City high schools to reopen on March 22.
  6. World: U.K. schools to reopen with mass testing.
U.S. grants temporary protected status to thousands of Venezuelans

Venezuelan citizens participate in the vote for the popular consultation in December 2020, as part of a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Doral, Florida. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP

Venezuelans living in the United States will be eligible to receive temporary protected status for 18 months, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have fled to the U.S. amid economic, political and social turmoil back home. Former President Trump, on his last full day in office, granted some protections to Venezuelans through the U.S. Deferred Enforced Departure program, but advocates and lawmakers said the move didn't go far enough.

"She-cession" threatens economic recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo

Decades of the slow economic progress women made catching up to men evaporated in just one year.

Why it matters: As quickly as those gains were erased, it could take much, much longer for them to return — a warning Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen issued today.

