Climate protesters from the activist group Extinction Rebellion caused disruption to lawmakers Tuesday when they glued themselves to sites around Capitol Hill.

Details: The group said 13 activists had been arrested after they had superglued themselves to the tunnel connecting the House to the Capitol building "so that lawmakers are forced to face up to the climate crisis." Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who filmed the protest as he went to meet with staff, called the action "a futile effort."

