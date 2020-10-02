1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Cliff Sims returns to the Trump administration

Cliff Sims, a former Trump aide who wrote a bestselling memoir of his time in the White House which resulted in a legal dispute with the president, has returned to the Trump administration in a senior role.

Driving the news: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has brought Sims in to serve as his senior adviser, per two sources with direct knowledge of the decision.

  • Sims' portfolio at ODNI is expected to include Intelligence Community communications matters and interfacing with the White House, one of these sources said.

Behind the scenes: Over the past year Sims has not only made peace with Trump but been brought back into the fold as an outside adviser on various initiatives.

  • Sims helped Ratcliffe with communications during his Senate confirmation battle. Most recently he played a leading role in messaging and speechwriting for the Republican National Convention.
  • Sims is a close ally of the president's eldest son Donald Trump Jr., the president's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, and Trump's close aide Hope Hicks.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneFadel Allassan
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to quarantine after Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks on Sept. 30, pictured with (L-R) White House aides Nicholas Luna, Dan Scavino and Senior Advisors Jared Kushner and Stephen Miller. Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted Thursday that he and First Lady Melania Trump "will begin our quarantine process" after adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump confirmed to Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night that Hicks tested positive for the virus, and said both he and First Lady Melania Trump have since been tested and are awaiting their results.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Mike Pence tests negative for coronavirus

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday — less than 24 hours after President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and White House aide Hope Hicks tested positive.

The state of play: Trump and other positive staff will be in isolation while recovering from the virus. It is unclear when or where they contracted it, including whether Trump had the virus while debating former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Top White House staff is tested for COVID-19 daily.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow