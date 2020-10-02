Cliff Sims returns to the Trump administration

Cliff Sims, a former Trump aide who wrote a bestselling memoir of his time in the White House which resulted in a legal dispute with the president, has returned to the Trump administration in a senior role.

Driving the news: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe has brought Sims in to serve as his senior adviser, per two sources with direct knowledge of the decision.

Sims' portfolio at ODNI is expected to include Intelligence Community communications matters and interfacing with the White House, one of these sources said.

Behind the scenes: Over the past year Sims has not only made peace with Trump but been brought back into the fold as an outside adviser on various initiatives.