40 mins ago - Economy & Business

A clean energy venture capital rebound and a warning

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Reproduced from IEA's Energy Technology Perspectives 2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

Venture capital funding for energy technology startups has recovered from its mid-2010s trough but is seeing a fresh drop-off this year, new International Energy Agency data show.

Where it stands: Electric vehicles, hydrogen and storage technologies have generally been growth areas in recent years.

  • "The first-half 2020 saw half as much energy-related venture capital activity (early and late stage) as in the same period in 2018-19," IEA said in data reflected in the chart above.
  • Early-stage deals fell 20% in the first six months of this year 2020 compared to 2019.
  • But the overall early-stage deal value in 2018 and 2019 was "well above" the decade's average.

Threat level: "Global declines are expected in the second-half of 2020 as a result of financial risks, travel, and other restrictions and policy uncertainty," the report finds.

Of note: The chart above excludes "outlier deals" above $1 billion that distort the overall trend, IEA said.

Why it matters: The data is part of a much wider analysis — called Energy Technology Perspectives 2020 — calling for an all-hands-on-deck approach to greatly scaling up low-carbon energy sources and industrial practices.While VC is important, IEA is calling on governments to greatly expand support via COVID-19 economic recovery packages.

The big picture: The report explores hundreds of technologies that could help enable the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • One takeaway from the roadmap is that clean electricity technologies can only bring one-third of the needed emissions cuts.
  • "Completing the journey will require devoting far more attention to the transport, industry and buildings sectors," IEA said.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Energy analysts look decades ahead amid industry chaos

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Modeling the long-term future of global energy sources and demand was a fraught and dicey thing even before the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, but we're about to see a bunch of analysts take their best swings.

Driving the news: Next week BP will unveil the big annual look-ahead to 2050, while next month will bring midcentury outlooks from the International Energy Agency and the Energy Information Administration.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
39 mins ago - Technology

Inside TikTok's killer algorithm

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok Wednesday revealed some of the elusive workings of the prized algorithm that keeps hundreds of millions of users worldwide hooked on the viral video app.

Why it matters: The code TikTok uses to pick your next video is a large part of what has led the two-year-old company to achieve broad popularity along with a remarkable $20-$30 billion valuation. The key asset is in play as TikTok's Chinese parent prepares to sell its U.S. operation amid fears about its relationship with China's government.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
56 mins ago - Sports

Special report: The NFL is back and weirder than ever

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. One day later, the U.S. declared COVID-19 a public health emergency.

The big picture: A lot has happened in the 223 days since then, highlighted by Tom Brady's arrival in Tampa Bay via free agency and Joe Burrow's arrival in Cincinnati via the NFL's first-ever virtual draft. Teams aced the training camp protocols, but without any preseason games, expect to see some rust when they finally take the field for game day.

