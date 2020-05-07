4 hours ago - Energy & Environment

IEA warns coronavirus could impact supply chains for clean energy materials

Adapted from IEA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The coronavirus crisis highlights why the security of supply of key minerals used in renewable power and electric vehicles can't be taken for granted, International Energy Agency analysts say in a new commentary.

Why it matters: Ample supplies of materials including copper, cobalt, lithium, molybdenum and more are needed for wind turbines, electric car batteries and other applications.

The big picture: "As the...pandemic has pushed many countries into some form of lockdown and hit mining operations across the globe, the risks around clean energy supply chains, including those of minerals, have come into sharper focus," states the commentary.

  • It warns of supply chain constraints that could complicate post-crisis growth of clean technologies.

The intrigue: The piece points out that geopolitical risks are hardly limited to familiar concerns about the concentration of oil and natural gas output.

  • "The production of many minerals that are central to energy transitions is more geographically concentrated than that of oil or natural gas," it states.
  • "For lithium, cobalt and various rare earths, the top three producers control well over three-quarters of global output."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The U.S. is bullish on the possibility that the coronavirus outbreak started with a lab accident in China. But U.S. allies say that's unlikely.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.7 million people and killed over 260,000 worldwide as of Wednesday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.2 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 7.5 million tests), followed by Spain (over 218,000).

The U.S.' coronavirus recovery is way behind Europe's

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Other countries — even some hit hard by the coronavirus — are beating back their outbreaks more successfully than the U.S.

Why it matters: The number of new cases every day is holding steady in the U.S., but it's not going down — a key benchmark many other countries achieved before loosening their lockdowns and social distancing measures.

Why businesses say no to free money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Most people should and will accept free money from the government whenever it's offered. The CARES Act was designed to funnel trillions of dollars into workers' bank account and was written with the expectation that few people or businesses would say no to such a gift. Then the messaging changed.

Why it matters: Politicians lost no time in ratifying the anger and resentment aimed at some of the recipients of government-backed funds. The result has been a slew of businesses voluntarily rejecting government assistance.

