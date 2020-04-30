2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

A stunning energy shock and emissions decline

Ben Geman
Adapted from IEA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The COVID-19 pandemic is the "biggest shock to the global energy system in seven decades," the International Energy Agency said Thursday in unveiling a report that estimates big drops in energy use and carbon emissions this year.

What they found: IEA projects (with caveats because the whole thing is still unfolding) that global CO2 emissions will decline by 8% in 2020, or by nearly 2.6 gigatons.

  • That's six times more than the decline after the financial crisis over a decade ago and "twice as large as the combined total of all previous reductions since the end of World War II," the report notes.
  • IEA is projecting a 6% decline in global energy demand as use of power and transportation fuels decline, "the largest in 70 years in percentage terms and the largest ever in absolute terms."
  • Near-term reductions are much steeper, with IEA noting that countries in "full lockdown" are seeing an average 25% decline in weekly energy demand.

How it works: The pandemic is having an uneven affect on the energy landscape.

  • Oil consumption is projected to see the sharpest annual decline on a percentage basis at 9% at the pandemic crushes demand for transportation fuels.
  • Coal demand is projected to decline by 8%, with smaller reductions in demand for natural gas and nuclear energy.
  • Only renewables see a slight uptick, "because of low operating costs and preferential access to many power systems," IEA notes.

What we don't know: How much those projections will match what ultimately unfolds.

  • IEA's cautions that its estimates assume a "widespread global recession caused by months-long restrictions on mobility and social and economic activity," and that "recovery from the depths of the lockdown recession is only gradual."

The intrigue: The unprecedented emissions cuts, happening for tragic reasons, have also served to illustrate the immense challenge of battling global warming.

  • That's because experts say substantial declines will be needed every year to meet the ambitious goals of the Paris climate agreement.
  • "By 2030, emissions would need to be 25 percent and 55 percent lower than in 2018 to put the world on the least-cost pathway to limiting global warming to below 2˚C and 1.5°C respectively," the United Nations said in a report last year.

The big picture: IEA executive director Fatih Birol called the emissions drop "absolutely nothing to cheer" because it's rooted in premature death and economic trauma.

  • IEA used the findings to reinforce his call for economic rescue packages that boost climate-friendly energy sources.
  • "As after previous crises...the rebound in emissions may be larger than the decline, unless the wave of investment to restart the economy is dedicated to cleaner and more resilient energy infrastructure," the report states.

What's next: Glen Peters of Norway's Center for International Climate Research noted that while emissions will of course rebound to some degree, the landscape may have changed fundamentally.

  • "The big takeaway is that fossil fuels are getting hit way harder than renewables," he said in this Twitter thread on the findings. "When the world rebounds, we may be in a 'new normal' with renewables causing declining CO₂ emissions!"

Kim HartMargaret Harding McGill

Contact tracing is the next big hurdle in the push to re-open cities

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As some states take steps to partially re-open their economies, public health officials and local governments are trying to aggressively ramp up contact tracing to track the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Why it matters: If we are indeed in the midst of a war against an invisible enemy, a contact-tracing offensive — launched by both an army of human tracers and an arsenal of technological tools — will be a big part of the key to winning. 

Kim Hart

The lost summer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the beginning, we thought we would just miss out on a few weeks of spring. Now it’s becoming clear that a large chunk — if not all — of summer will also be lost to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The big picture: Even as some states take steps to open up their economies, huge parts of our lives will stay stay shuttered well through August and possibly beyond. That will have an enormous impact on families, education and businesses, not to mention our mental health that needs a summer break more than ever. 

Alexi McCammond

Biden announces VP search committee

Joe Biden at a virtual event in April. Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Image

Joe Biden is one step closer to naming a running mate, announcing four co-chairs and a committee to vet candidates for a job he has committed to filling with a woman.

Driving the news: The vice presidential selection committee will be headed by Biden's longtime friend former Sen. Chris Dodd; Cynthia Hogan, a longtime aide and adviser who served as Biden's vice presidential counsel in the Obama White House; and two national campaign co-chairs, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

