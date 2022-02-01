The environmental group Climate Power is launching ads this week on D.C. cable and digital channels to push for Congress to invest in clean energy technologies, as a way to create jobs.

Why it matters: The TV ads are part of a $3 million campaign from a coalition of environmental groups, including EDF Action, the League of Conservation Voters and NRDC Action Fund, among others, in the run-up to the State of the Union address on March 1.

Context: The ads come at the same time as moderate Democrats facing tough re-election fights are pushing for action on a climate and clean energy package stemming from the $1.2 trillion Build Back Better legislation that failed to gain enough support in the Senate.

On Monday, LCV hosted a virtual press briefing with Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.), who co-chairs the Problem Solvers Caucus, and others to push for reviving Build Back Better in some form.

Lawmakers sent a letter to the White House yesterday advocating for action, and more is planned as part of this overall effort in the weeks to come.

