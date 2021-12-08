Sign up for our daily briefing

City of Hope to acquire Cancer Treatment Centers of America

City of Hope is building a new outpatient center that will open in 2022. Photo: Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

City of Hope, a California-based not-for-profit cancer research organization, is buying the for-profit Cancer Treatment Centers of America chain for $390 million.

Why it matters: The merger would combine two very different organizations — City of Hope, which is known for research, and CTCA, which has a history of cherry-picking patients who are healthier and have better health insurance.

The big picture: CTCA's hospitals and outpatient centers will give City of Hope a bigger, geographically broader patient base, which it plans to use as an expansion of its research hub.

  • City of Hope also plans to convert CTCA facilities to not-for-profit status, exempting them from most taxes.

Between the lines: The pandemic drastically curtailed care for many hospitals across the country, and while City of Hope did see fewer patients in 2020 as people stayed home, the hospital appeared to be less affected than others.

  • City of Hope had almost 600 days of cash on hand as of June 30, well above hospital industry norms and plenty of cushion to buy a company like CTCA.
  • City of Hope also gets most of its more than $2.3 billion of annual revenue from patients who have commercial health insurance. Low-income patients on Medicaid represent less than 10% of the hospital's revenue.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 52 mins ago - Technology

Instagram's boss faces Congress' questions on harm to teens

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for WIRED

The head of Instagram will find himself in Congress' crosshairs for the first time Wednesday in the one area lawmakers have shown they are willing to pass tech regulations — protecting youngsters online.

Why it matters: Republicans and Democrats have found common ground in grilling tech companies on how their products harm children, especially after revelations in The Wall Street Journal about Instagram's potential harm to the mental health of teen girls.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee to start contempt proceedings against Meadows

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Jan. 6 select committee plans to move forward with contempt proceedings against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for his refusal to comply with the panel's subpoena.

Why it matters: The committee has used the threat of contempt — and the associated financial and reputational costs — to try to ensure evasive witnesses sit for their depositions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Complaint to FTC: Amazon search results full of potentially deceiving ads

Photo: Nigel Kirby/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Amazon does not sufficiently distinguish between its search results and paid ads, potentially "deceiving millions of consumers," according to a complaint filed to the Federal Trade Commission.

Why it matters: Joan Moriarty, research director for the Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions that filed the complaint, told the Washington Post the group is "very hopeful" that the FTC will investigate the complaint because Lina Khan (D), a known Amazon critic, is now chair.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow