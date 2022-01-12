Sign up for our daily briefing

Citigroup to exit its Mexican retail banking business

Dan Primack
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Citigroup headquarters in New York, U.S., on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Citigroup (NYSE: C) said it plans to exit its Mexican retail banking business, called Banamex, via either a sale or an IPO.

Why it matters: The earth is no longer flat when it comes to retail banking, with only Santander still trying to make a global go of it. Banamex, which was Citi's savior during the financial crisis and later the source of scandal, was the U.S.-based bank's last foreign consumer operation, having last spring announced plans to exit 13 overseas markets.

Bonus: This is something of a black eye for Citi CEO Jane Fraser, who led the company's original Banamex investment and who said "there's a lot to like" about Banamex, while announcing the other country departures.

The bottom line: "Banamex is a deep part of Mexico, literally standing for Banco Nacional de México. There's going to be a very strong attempt to try to bring it back into Mexican hands, as no one there loves the fact that all three of the country's biggest banks are owned by foreigners." — Felix Salmon, Axios

Go deeper

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

Russia talks may have bought time on Ukraine invasion

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko (R) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrive at the NATO-Russia Council. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday that both sides agreed to "explore a schedule for future meetings," suggesting this week's talks may have bought time to de-escalate the crisis over Ukraine.

Why it matters: Stoltenberg reiterated his warning that NATO is preparing for the "real risk of a new armed conflict in Europe" if diplomacy fails and Russia launches another invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Neil Irwin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.
Go deeper (1 min. read)
Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump calls GOP politicians who withhold booster status "gutless"

Former President Trump slammed politicians who refuse to reveal whether they have received their COVID vaccine booster shots, calling them "gutless" in an interview with One American News Network.

Driving the news: While Trump did not specifically name anyone, some GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have dodged questions about their booster status.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)

