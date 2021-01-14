Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Cities prepare for home delivery by drone

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Federal Aviation Administration has released new and looser rules for flying drones over highly populated areas and at night, effectively laying a welcome mat for future aerial deliveries of takeout food, Amazon packages, prescription drugs — you name it.

Why it matters: While the prospect of Jetsons-style convenience with less street gridlock is tantalizing, there are still plenty of logistical hurdles, and it will take some time for cities to figure out how to manage low-altitude air traffic as routinely as they do today's road traffic.

Driving the news: FAA rules — handed down late last month — will require drones flying over cities to use remote identification technology, so people on the ground can tell what they're doing and who owns them.

  • This safety and security system will amount to "a digital license plate for drones," according to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International, Reuters reports.
  • "With a single announcement, the Federal Aviation Administration is formally pivoting from approving case-by-case exemptions [for urban drone-flying] to setting broad safety standards the industry has long sought," per the WSJ.
  • The new rules replace "stringent protections that currently bar practically all home-delivery options" and will take effect in about two months, the Journal said.

What's happening: Cities like Los Angeles have just started trying to prepare citizens for the change, disruption and unanticipated weirdnesses that the era of drone delivery will bring.

  • Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the "Urban Air Mobility Partnership" to get people used to seeing unusual flying things in the sky — and to develop a policy toolkit that could serve as a national blueprint.
  • A company called Urban Movement Labs will lead "a year-long effort to educate and engage Angelenos around [the] low-noise, electric aircraft expected to fly in L.A.’s skies as soon as 2023."
  • The plan involves building a demonstration "vertiport" where people can try out newfangled aircraft.

Of note: The effort isn't limited to L.A.

  • On a national level, the National League of Cities has formed a panel of 25 cities and towns that will advise the federal government on integrating drones into U.S. communities.
  • Wade Troxell, the mayor of Fort Collins, Colo., will represent urban interests by serving on the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee.
  • The World Economic Forum — in collaboration with Garcetti's office — has developed seven "Principles of the Urban Sky" to help cities consider how best to integrate drones.

What they're saying: The FAA regs will "allow drones to fly over populated areas provided that the propellers which could possibly hurt someone are covered," Barry Alexander, CEO of Aquiline Drones, tells Axios.

  • "The drone industry is gaining maturity at a very rapid rate, and I think society — with the right amount of education — will find itself embracing and supporting drone technology."
  • The benefits could include not only package delivery but "saving lives, or removing humans from harm's way, and even reducing carbon footprints," Alexander says.

The bottom line: Expect to get mightily accustomed to the acronym "UAV," or unmanned aerial vehicle.

Go deeper: Coronavirus brings the age of drones closer

Go deeper

Joann MullerIna Fried
Updated Jan 12, 2021 - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Over 1,000 brands ran ads alongside election misinformation

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

A new report from NewsGuard, a service that uses trained journalists to rate news and information sites, found that from Oct. 1 through Jan. 12, nearly every major brand in America inadvertently ran automated ads on websites peddling election conspiracies and misinformation.

Why it matters: The chaotic nature of the modern news cycle and digital advertising landscape has made it nearly impossible for brands to run ads against quality content in an automated fashion without encountering bad content.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
David Nather
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: More than half of Americans want Trump removed

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

A majority of Americans wants President Trump removed from office immediately, with just a week to go before President-elect Biden is inaugurated, according to a new Ipsos poll for Axios.

The big picture: The 56% who want him removed is up, from 51% in another Ipsos poll last week. But three in four Republicans disagree. It's mostly Democrats and a slight majority of independents who want him gone.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!