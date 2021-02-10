Cities are putting artists back to work

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Cities are putting artists back to work

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Mayors and governors are starting to put artists front and center in pandemic recovery efforts, funding pop-up installations and even live performances.

Why it matters: The arts have been devastated by COVID-19, which has shut down everything from Broadway to local museums, and elected leaders say restoring beauty in public places will benefit artists and viewers alike.

Driving the news: New York State plans to put artists back to work this month in a big and organized way, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this week.

  • Starting Feb. 20, there will be 300 free pop-up performances that will "run through summer," per the WSJ.
  • "The idea is to have lots of performances all over the state with small audiences, the governor’s office said."
  • The move is a prelude to opening Broadway and other venues.
  • Cuomo paired the announcement with the news that indoor dining will resume in NYC (at 25% capacity) on Friday, two days earlier than originally scheduled.
  • But critics called "NY PopsUp" a P.R. stunt that harms shuttered comedy clubs, theaters and music venues by providing alternative programming.

The big picture: Similar initiatives are happening around the country, most notably in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed spending $15 million for a "California Creative Corps."

  • There's a public health element, with the artists being viewed as community health ambassadors who can encourage mask-wearing and social distancing.
  • The program would expand on the "San Francisco Creative Corps," which, among other things, sent clowns on stilts into the Mission District.
  • The idea is to "fuel positivity, regain public trust and inspire safe and healthy behavior across California’s diverse populations through a media, outreach, and engagement campaign,” per the San Francisco Chronicle (subscription).
  • Julie Baker, executive director of Californians for the Arts, tells the Chronicle that the programs are not just a bailout for a devastated industry: "We’re not here asking for handouts; we are here saying, ‘Use us in service.’"

Smaller efforts are under way in places like Milwaukee and Coral Gables, Fla., where a temporary beautification project is turning "the streets, historic buildings, and public spaces of Coral Gables into a brilliant outdoor museum."

The intrigue: One Canadian entrepreneur proposes letting painters, musicians, sculptures, and other artists populate deserted downtown commercial districts at reduced rents.

  • "This may be the time for artists to come back into the heart of American cities," Jeremy Zuker of WhereIPark writes for SmartCitiesWorld.
  • "With so much empty commercial and rental space, property owners need to find ways to fill their units, even if it’s not at the rate that they are accustomed to."

Thought bubble from Axios managing editor Scott Rosenberg: This isn't the first time that a national crisis has sparked collaborations between government and the arts. FDR pumped big money into visual and performing arts and even writers' programs as part of the New Deal effort to reverse the Great Depression.

  • These were "make work" efforts, to be sure, but they made amazing work, and some of it is still all around us in the form of public art from that era.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
49 mins ago - Economy & Business

A million American mothers are out of work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nearly a million American mothers have left the workforce during the pandemic — and many of them might not return.

Why it matters: We've dialed the clock back decades in terms of women's workplace progress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenJim VandeHei
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

GOP eyes working-class future

House GOP freshmen on Jan. 4, with Leader Kevin McCarthy (left) and Rep. Rodney Davis of House Administration Committee. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Republicans, long reliant on big business and the rich, see a post-Trump future centered on working class white, Hispanic and Black voters, top GOP officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is a substantial shift, born of necessity and the post-Trump reality. It would push Republicans further away from the interests of corporate America and traditional conservative ideas like entitlement reform.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
54 mins ago - Technology

AR glasses are what comes after the smartphone

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

While the smartphone rules today's tech world as the primary computing device, the next big hardware platform is widely expected to be some version of augmented reality glasses.

The big picture: Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Google are all pursuing this vision, and many pieces are starting to fall into place. But the holy grail of an affordable computer inside something not much bulkier than a standard pair of glasses is likely still a few years off.

Go deeper (4 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!