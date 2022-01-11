Sign up for our daily briefing

Scoop: Medicaid-focused Circulo acquires primary care startup Huddle

Erin Brodwin

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Circulo Health, an Ohio-based insurance startup focused on people who use Medicaid, has quietly acquired primary care provider Huddle Health, Axios has learned. Circulo is also said to have partnered with telehealth startup Brave Health to deliver tele-psychiatry services.

Why it matters: Much of the recent healthcare buzz has focused on using tech to provide affluent people with more convenient, comprehensive care. That’s left people who use Medicaid or Medicare — notably, those most in need of care — behind.

  • Circulo is among a new crop of startups that's emerging to buck the trend, tailoring their products to the Medicaid and Medicare markets instead of the worried well. 
  • Before the acquisition, it had focused largely on honing its tech platform, which lets physicians and other medical staff collaborate in a patient’s care, including by providing access to food, transportation, and prescriptions. 
  • Last February, the company raised $50 million in Series A financing led by Drive Capital and General Catalyst, while Huddle raised a seed round from an undisclosed strategic investor in 2021.
  • As Huddle was preparing to collect its Series A, Reider met with Circulo CEO Sean Lane, and the pair began discussing a deal.

One fun thing: The deal will also help Circulo expand its mobile-van-powered telepsychiatry pilot for people with disabilities dubbed … wait for it … the “Circulator.” 

The bottom line: As the digital health consolidation war rages on, there's an industry-wide push for companies to offer many solutions under one roof.

Shawna Chen
22 hours ago - Health

Insurers to cover costs for at-home COVID tests starting Saturday

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits rest on a table at a free distribution event for those who received vaccination shots or booster shots on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles. Photo: Mario Tama via Getty Images

Health insurers will be required to cover costs for over-the-counter, at-home COVID tests starting this Saturday, the Health and Human Services Department announced Monday.

Why it matters: Under President Biden's strategy to expand access to free COVID testing, insurers will either cover costs upfront or reimburse people after they submit claims.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

The ad tech industry's record rebound

Expand chart
Data: LUMA Partners; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

A record number of advertising and marketing technology companies went public last year, according to a new report from LUMA Partners, a leading media and marketing investment firm. Deal volume among ad tech, marketing tech and digital media companies soared 82% year-over-year.

Why it matters: It wasn't long ago that investors were pulling back from the ad tech industry, fearing it would crumble as the sector moved away from tracking cookies and toward privacy-focused targeting solutions.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Justice Department creates domestic terrorism unit

Attorney General speaking at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Photo: Carolyn Kaster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is opening a new unit to investigate acts of domestic terrorism, a top national security official said during a Senate committee hearing on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The FBI and Justice Department warned repeatedly last year that the threat of and investigations into acts of domestic terrorism have increased since 2020.

