Circle CEO says Russia-Ukraine war is increasing crypto adoption

Dan Primack
Circle Financial CEO Jeremy Allaire.
Jeremy Allaire, testifying on Capitol Hill in December 2021. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Russia's war with Ukraine has become a catalyst for the adoption of cryptocurrencies, Circle Financial CEO Jeremy Allaire said Wednesday during an Axios Pro Insights event.

"There's a focus on what is the role of crypto on everything from aid distribution to Ukraine, which is accelerating ... to the question of individuals ... who are asking themselves if they should own and hold non-sovereign digital assets ... in a world where central banks can literally freeze accounts."

