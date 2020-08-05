Cigna hit with federal lawsuit alleging Medicare Advantage fraud

The Department of Justice is suing Cigna, alleging the health insurance company fraudulently mischaracterized the health of its Medicare Advantage enrollees as a way to receive higher federal payments.

The bottom line: This lawsuit comes months after the DOJ sued Anthem over similar allegations, highlighting the federal government's aggressive stance toward resolving long-standing medical coding issues within Medicare Advantage plans.

Driving the news: The DOJ's lawsuit against Cigna, which stemmed from a whistleblower who worked at a company that worked with Cigna, said the insurer created a health assessment for its Medicare Advantage members called a "360."

These 360 reviews were used as a means to record "false health conditions" for patients, and Cigna also allegedly paid bonuses to doctors to complete a certain number of these reviews.

Cigna did not immediately respond to questions for comment.

Flashback: Cigna's Medicare Advantage program was sanctioned in 2016 after the federal government found Cigna inappropriately denied care to its members.