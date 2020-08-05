5 hours ago - Health

Cigna hit with federal lawsuit alleging Medicare Advantage fraud

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Department of Justice is suing Cigna, alleging the health insurance company fraudulently mischaracterized the health of its Medicare Advantage enrollees as a way to receive higher federal payments.

The bottom line: This lawsuit comes months after the DOJ sued Anthem over similar allegations, highlighting the federal government's aggressive stance toward resolving long-standing medical coding issues within Medicare Advantage plans.

Driving the news: The DOJ's lawsuit against Cigna, which stemmed from a whistleblower who worked at a company that worked with Cigna, said the insurer created a health assessment for its Medicare Advantage members called a "360."

  • These 360 reviews were used as a means to record "false health conditions" for patients, and Cigna also allegedly paid bonuses to doctors to complete a certain number of these reviews.
  • Cigna did not immediately respond to questions for comment.

Flashback: Cigna's Medicare Advantage program was sanctioned in 2016 after the federal government found Cigna inappropriately denied care to its members.

Bryan Walsh
24 mins ago - World

How new tech raises the risk of nuclear war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

75 years after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, some experts believe the risk of the use of a nuclear weapon is as high now as it has been since the Cuban missile crisis.

The big picture: Nuclear war remains the single greatest present threat to humanity — and one that is poised to grow as emerging technologies, like much faster missiles, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence, upset an already precarious nuclear balance.

Zachary Basu
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

White House, Democrats remain "trillions of dollars apart" on stimulus talks

Meadows and Mnuchin. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration and Democrats have not agreed to any "top-line numbers" and remain "trillions of dollars apart" on coronavirus stimulus negotiations, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Wednesday.

The state of play: Meadows told reporters, "At this point we’re either going to get serious about negotiating and get an agreement in principle or — I’ve become extremely doubtful that we’ll be able to make a deal if it goes well beyond Friday.”

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

23 million Americans face eviction

Natasha Blunt of New Orleans, who is at risk of eviction. Photo: Dorthy Ray/AP

The coronavirus pandemic threatens America with a new wave of homelessness due to a cratering economy, expiring unemployment stimulus payments and vanishing renter protections.

What they're saying: "I've never seen this many people poised to lose their housing in such a short period of time," said Bill Faith of the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio to AP.

