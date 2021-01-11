Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden taps veteran career diplomat William Burns to lead CIA

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will nominate William Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a career diplomat for over 30 years, to serve as director of the CIA, the transition confirmed Monday.

Why. it matters: If confirmed, Burns would be the first career diplomat to lead the agency. Burns served the State Department in a number of posts around the world from the Reagan to the Obama administrations.

  • "The choice of Burns will disappoint those who wanted a career intelligence officer to succeed Gina Haspel, the current director," writes the Washington Post's David Ignatius.
  • "What’s likely to have appealed to Biden, in addition to his personal comfort level with Burns, is his reputation as a nonpartisan figure who served in hard places — Russia and the Middle East — and over the years developed close relationships with the countries that are the CIA’s key liaison partners."

Background: Burns, who Ignatius writes "is widely viewed as the best Foreign Service officer of his generation," served in a number of State Department roles from 1982 until 2014, including an ambassadorship to Russia from 2005 to 2008. He was deputy secretary of state in the Obama administration.

  • Burns was involved in secret backchannel talks with Iran that culminated in the 2015 nuclear deal, which Biden will attempt to revive after he takes office.
  • He also has experience dealing with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has grown more aggressive in his foreign policy over the last decade, and told Axios in November: "We’re going to be operating within a pretty narrow band of possibilities in dealing with Vladimir Putin’s Russia — from the sharply competitive to the pretty nastily adversarial."

The big picture: At an Axios event in September, Burns said the U.S. should carve out a new role for itself on the global stage — neither isolationist nor swaggering superpower.

  • "Recognizing and deepening that connection between foreign policy and domestic renewal, I think, is going to be the single deepest challenge for several administrations to come," Burns said.

What they're saying: "Bill Burns is an exemplary diplomat with decades of experience on the world stage keeping our people and our country safe and secure," Biden said in a statement.

  • "He shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect."

Mike AllenJim VandeHei
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Growing GOP problem: Powerlessness

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans are losing power where power matters most at the national level: in politics, media, technology and the workplace.

Why it matters: Republicans often felt mistreated when they had real power in the form of the presidency and Senate. Watch Fox News or listen to Ben Shapiro, and you will see and hear how this new isolation will feed Republican worries and grievances in the months ahead.

Stef W. Kight
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

America's population growth is slowing down

Data: William H Frey analysis of US decennial censuses 2010-2010, 2020 Census Demographic Analysis released December 15, 2020; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Even in an unlikely "high growth rate" scenario, America's population has grown at the slowest rate since at least the 1930s, according to recent Census Bureau projections for the last decade.

Why it matters: America is aging. There is a growing number of people out of the workforce, and a relatively smaller number of people trying to support them — a situation that could cripple programs like Social Security and slow economic growth.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Outgoing Capitol Police chief: Pleas for National Guard repeatedly denied

Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund during a House hearing in the Capitol in 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Outgoing Capitol Police chief Steven Sund said efforts to deploy the National Guard over last Wednesday's riots were hampered by the Pentagon and House and Senate security officials, according to an interview with the Washington Post published late Sunday.

Why it matters: Sund, who resigned over the violence, told WashPost his requests for Guard help were "rejected or delayed" six times in total — including before the Capitol Hill protest and ensuing violence began.

