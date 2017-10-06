 Scoop: CIA director Pompeo considered to replace Tillerson - Axios
Scoop: CIA director Pompeo considered to replace Tillerson

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (L) and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (R). Photos: J. Scott Applewhite, Andrew Harnik / AP

Trump advisers and allies are floating the idea of replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, age 53 — someone who's already around the table in the Situation Room, and could make the switch without chaos.

  • We're told that Trump is quite comfortable with Pompeo, asking his advice on topics from immigration to the inner workings of Congress.
  • Pompeo personally delivers the President's Daily Brief, making him one of the few people Trump spends a great deal of time with on a daily basis.
  • Pompeo is one of the few in the administration who knows how to convey tough news to the president, and how to push back without turning DJT off. (SecDef Mattis is good at that, too.)
  • Trump doesn't see Pompeo as a showboat.
  • Pompeo would take the job, as the cap to a career that included being a U.S. House member from Kansas.
  • Pompeo would have credibility with world leaders, who'd know he was a legit part of the president's inner circle — something no one thinks about Tillerson.

Sources tell us Trump recognizes that a Cabinet shuffle would bring bad press. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly wants stability, and so is discouraging high-level departures before next year.

And yet, insiders say Trump's relationship with Tillerson is broken beyond repair. We're told Trump was furious that Tillerson didn't try to blunt the story about him calling the president a "moron," by just going out and denying it (whether or not it actually occurred).

  • After what Trump considered a strong trip to Vegas, he seethed when he got back and saw Tillerson's gaffe dominating cable-news coverage. Everywhere he flipped, there was Tillerson's face instead of his.
  • The relationship is so toxic, sources tell Jonathan Swan and me, that few in the White House think it can be rebuilt. There's zero trust between the West Wing and the State Department.
  • NBC, which broke the "moron" story, said the chief of staff "abruptly scrapped plans to travel with ... Trump on Wednesday so he could try to contain his boss's fury."

Be smart: The breakdown in the relationship between a president and the Secretary of State has profound effects on American statecraft and the way foreign countries view this administration.

U.S. economy sheds 33,000 jobs in September, reflecting hurricane damage

The U.S. economy lost 33,000 jobs in September while the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, compared with economist expectations of 75,000 new jobs and a 4.4% jobless rate.

Last month was the first in seven years when the U.S. economy lost jobs. It bled 52,000 jobs in September of 2010.

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Chris Canipe / Axios

  • Economists widely blame the disruptive effects of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey for the disappointing number, because the survey methodology dictates that folks who didn't get paid on the pay period that included September 12th are not counted as employed.
  • But the report also revised down the two previous monthly estimates of job growth, suggested the slowdown is not all weather related.
Why the unemployment rate fell: The jobs report is actually a collection of two different surveys, one of businesses that gives us the number of job gains or losses, and a survey of households, from which the unemployment rate is devised. The household survey showed a huge increase in jobs, further bolstering the case that September's number are largely a hurricane-related fluke.
Ex-Zenefits CEO David Sacks raising VC fund

Former Yammer and Zenefits CEO David Sacks appears to be raising a venture capital fund, according to an SEC filing.

Why it matters: Sacks created one tech unicorn in Yammer, which was sold to Microsoft for $1.2 billion. He then took over Zenefits amid scandal, and appears to have helped right the ship a bit. He also is part of the fabled PayPal Mafia and co-authored Peter Thiel's controversial book The Diversity Myth.

Light on details: No target amount or strategy is listed for the effort, which is called Sacks Ventures. Sacks has not yet returned a request for comment.

Preview: Sacks earlier this year briefly changed part of his Twitter bio to read "VC enthusiast," which he said at the time was just a joke. He also seems to have become increasingly interested in cryptocurrencies.

The Democrats giving away donations from Harvey Weinstein

From left: Harvey Weinstein, Sen. Martin Heinrich, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Photos: AP

Congressional Democrats have begun giving away some of the thousands of campaign dollars donated by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein after the New York Times uncovered over three decades worth of sexual harassment allegations against the filmaker, per the NYT. Several Republican groups, such as America Rising PAC, are calling on Democrats to return or donate any money they received from Weinstein, per CNN.

Distancing themselves: Sens. Patrick Leahy (VT), Richard Blumenthal (CT), Martin Heinrich (NM), and Elizabeth Warren (MA) each said they plan to transfer the money Weinstein gave them to charities, including groups that support female victims of domestic violence. Leahy said he will donate $5,600, Blumenthal and Heinrich $5,400, and Warren $5,000.

Firm behind "Fearless Girl" statue paid millions to settle gender dispute

The "Fearless Girl" statue stands across from Wall Street's "Charging Bull" statue in NYC. Photo: Bebeto Matthews / AP

The Boston-based asset management firm behind Wall Street's famous "Fearless Girl" statue has agreed to pay $5 million to more than 300 women to settle gender discrimination disputes, per Bloomberg. The charges alleged the firm has been paying hundreds of its female executives less than their male colleagues since at least December 2010. Despite settling, the company has denied the claims and maintains that it is "committed to equal pay practices."

Why it matters: The statue of a little girl defiantly staring down Wall Street's Charging Bull statue was installed earlier this year, and has since become a symbol of female empowerment. The plaque below her reads: "Know the power of women in leadership. SHE makes a difference."

1 fun thing: Top streaming shows

A person displays Netflix on a tablet in North Andover, Mass. Photo: Elise Amendola / AP

"The streamers [Hulu, Amazon, Netflix] don't share their ratings, but a new measurement looked at streams, viewers, engagement and more to determine which series have the biggest audiences," per Hollywood Reporter:

"Of the premium content offered by the Big Three streamers, the most popular shows in September from each were The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu), The Man in the High Castle (Amazon) and Narcos (Netflix), according to Parrot Analytics."

"YouTube is still the king of streamers."

"Cord-nevers": "There were 16.7 million cord-cutters by 2016, according to eMarketer, and there will be 40.1 million by 2021. There were 32.5 million cord-nevers (Americans who have never subscribed to pay television) in 2016, and that will rise to 41 million by 2021."

See the top 5 shows for Hulu, Amazon, Netflix.

Trump considering several high-stakes national security decisions

President Trump poses with senior military leaders and their wives. Photo: Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP

"Trump, during photo shoot, talks of 'calm before the storm,'" by AP's Jill Colvin: "Trump delivered a foreboding message [last] night, telling reporters as he posed for photos with his senior military leaders that this might be 'the calm before the storm.'"
Between the lines: The commander-in-chief is pondering several high-stakes national-security decisions that we could hear about soon. But part of this may simply be the president's instinct for drama and photos that make him look strong, love of cliffhangers, and joy in flummoxing the press.
More:

  • "White House reporters were summoned suddenly ... and told the president had decided he wanted the press to document a dinner he was holding with the military leaders and their wives."
  • "Reporters were led hastily to the grand State Dining Room, where they walked into a scene of the president, his highest-ranking military aides and their wives posing for a group photo. The cameras clicked and they smiled. ... Live classical music played."
  • "Then, Trump gestured to the reporters in the room. 'You guys know what this represents?' Trump asked. 'Maybe it's the calm before the storm.'"
  • "What storm, Mr. President?" one reporter shouted. "ISIS? North Korea? Iran?"
  • Trump replied: "You'll find out."

Extra from Axios' Jonathan Swan, who says there's a "high degree of probability that [Trump is] trolling everyone."

Iran nuclear issue about to ignite

From left: President Trump (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP) and Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (AP)

"Trump is expected to overrule his top national security advisers and decline to certify the Iran nuclear agreement, ... a decision that would reopen a volatile political debate," write the N.Y. Times' Mark Landler and David E. Sanger:

  • What's next: "By declining to certify Iran's compliance, Mr. Trump would essentially kick it to Congress to decide whether to reimpose punitive economic sanctions. Even among Republicans, there appears to be little appetite to do that, at least for now."
  • Why it matters: "The strategy is an effort by the Trump administration to make the nuclear agreement only part of a multidimensional approach to pressure Iran on many fronts ... But the administration has yet to articulate that broader strategy. As a result, the nuclear deal remains ... a political football in Washington."
The road to recovery for Puerto Rico

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Puerto Rico is confronting extensive infrastructure failures and public health crises in the wake of Hurricane Maria, all while already facing a fiscal shortfall. The territory's government is $74 billion in debt and entered a form of bankruptcy in May. So, how will the beleaguered island secure the humanitarian relief it needs now and rebuild for a more resilient future?

We asked five experts to weigh in.

Growing majority believes global warming is happening

New polling shows that three quarters of the public believes global temperatures have been rising in recent decades, including a growing share of Republicans, but a wide partisan gap on climate change persists.

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon / Axios
Why it matters: The new Pew Research Center data offers a snapshot of Americans' views at a time when the White House is moving aggressively to dismantle Obama-era climate change policies.

A few takeaways from the big Pew poll conducted over the summer and released Thursday . . .

  • Increasing belief: The 74% who agree there is "solid evidence" of warming is the highest level in Pew's polling since 2007, and well above the 61 percent share in their early 2014 poll.
  • Big party split remains: The new poll shows that 92 percent of Democrats say Earth's average temperatures have climbed in recent decades, compared to 52 percent of GOP respondents.
  • Upward GOP trend: The 52 percent of Republicans who believe there is solid evidence of warming is above the 39 percent in 2014, but remains below where it was a decade ago.

Yes, but: The same poll shows that when asked about environmental regulations (though not climate rules specifically), 36 percent of Republicans said stricter regulations are worth the cost, well below the 58 percent who agreed with that view a decade ago.

Reality check: On climate, the data shows that most Republicans polled remain out of step with the overwhelming view among scientists that human activities, like burning fossil fuels and deforestation, have been the primary cause of warming since the mid-20th century.

Pew found that 24 percent of Republicans polled believe both that there's global warming and that it's caused mostly by humans, while in contrast nearly eight in 10 Democrats agree on the human influence.

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons wins Nobel Peace Prize

Per the AP: "The Norwegian Nobel Committee honored the Geneva-based group 'for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.'"

Why it matters, from the NYT: "The Norwegian Nobel Committee's choice amounted to a blunt rejoinder to the world's nine nuclear-armed powers, which boycotted the negotiations and denounced the treaty as a naïve and dangerous diversion."

Snapchat's new Facebook weapon: Maps

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel says Maps are part of the company’s secret sauce. Photo: Snap Maps

Snapchat has seen nearly 40% growth in Stories submissions since launching Snap Maps, Axios has learned. The Venice Beach company believes that Maps are a part of a tool set that empowers users to get creative and express themselves, which CEO Evan Spiegel thinks will drive the company to compete with rivals Facebook and Instagram in the long-term.

Why it matters: Investors have been concerned about Snapchat's value proposition ever since Instagram successfully launched a rival Stories feature last summer, which put a dent in Snap's user growth. But Snapchat thinks it can take on Instagram and its parent company Facebook with user engagement — spurred by camera creativity — which creates more opportunities for advertisers.

Early engagement success through Maps, where users can upload and share content from around the world in seconds, suggests they are on the right track. "We fundamentally believe that by empowering self expression for everyone, we will grow our business," Spiegel said Monday at the Vanity Fair Establishment Summit.

By the numbers:

  • Snapchat expects over a trillion Snaps to be sent this year — roughly 3 billion per day, with daily active users opening the app 20 times per day.
  • Sixty percent of its daily users create content on the platform daily, and more than one third of daily users engage with Snapchat's augmented reality technology — putting Snapchat far ahead of both Apple and Facebook in AR use. By comparison, Facebook has seen a decline in page engagement.
  • In Q2, users under 25 spent more than 40 minutes per day on the app and users 25 and over spent more than 20 minutes per day on the app. By comparison, Instagram users under 25 spend 32 minutes per day on the app, and users over 25 spend 24 minutes a day on the app.

The bottom line: Spiegel thinks this is Snap's secret sauce. "One of the challenges we see on other services ... is you start with this layer of judgment rather than your own experience," he said. "I think that can be really limiting because it's almost paralyzing to think that anything you create is going to be judged by millions and millions of people."

"You have to build a new system that empowers people to express themselves. And that system has to be free of the judgment that I think many people experience today ... Instead of having creativity be controlled by a few people, it democratizes and opens up the ability for the individual to be creative."

