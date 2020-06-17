5 mins ago - Technology

Security failures led to biggest information breach in CIA history in 2016

The CIA logo in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Va. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Systematic security failures at an elite CIA hacking unit helped lead to the biggest information breach in the agency’s history, according to a partially declassified CIA report provided to Sen. Ron Wyden’s office.

Details: The 2017 report, first reported by the Washington Post, is a postmortem on the 2016 breach, conducted by the CIA’s WikiLeaks task force.

  • WikiLeaks revealed the data leak, known as Vault 7, in early 2017. Vault 7 revealed operations and exploits conducted and developed by the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, which houses the agency’s elite hackers.

What it says: “CIA has moved too slowly to put in place the safeguards that we knew were necessary given successive breaches to other U.S. Government agencies,” the report states.

  • The lack of “user monitoring” and other audit capabilities meant the CIA was unaware of the breach until WikiLeaks had actually published documents from the stolen tranche.
  • If a traditional nation-state adversary had stolen the information, and kept its possession of it secret, the CIA might still not know that its data had been breached at such a massive scale, says the report.

By the numbers: Between 180 gigabytes and 34 terabytes of information were pilfered, says the report, “roughly equivalent to 11.6 million to 2.2 billion pages in Microsoft Word.”

  • This is a huge range that reveals just how much uncertainty exists within the CIA over the extent of the damage.

The state of play: In 2018, U.S. prosecutors charged Joshua Schulte, a former CIA employee, of being WikiLeaks’ source for the Vault 7 leaks.

  • In March, Schulte’s trial ended in a hung jury, though he was convicted of lesser charges.
  • Prosecutors plan on retrying Schulte on espionage-related charges.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
21 mins ago - Technology

The pandemic has unleashed a cyber crime wave

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cyber criminal networks and individual opportunists have leveraged the coronavirus crisis to ramp up schemes to defraud businesses, credulous consumers and governments at all levels.

The big picture: This new wave of cyber crime, documented in a series of indictments, public disclosures and statements from U.S. officials, illustrates why the U.S. government sometimes refers to the “big four plus one” of cyber threats.

Margaret Harding McGill
36 mins ago - Technology

Justice Department reveals proposals to curb platforms' protections

Attorney General Bill Barr. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images.

The Justice Department is urging Congress to limit the legal protections enjoyed by online platforms, seeking to narrow the law so they shoulder more responsibility for what appears on their websites.

Why it matters: The DOJ's move is the latest in escalating attacks by lawmakers and the Trump administration on the law that gives websites protection from liability over content their users post.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 8,217,627 — Total deaths: 445,012 — Total recoveries — 3,983,649Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:00 p.m. ET: 2,143,193 — Total deaths: 117,129 — Total recoveries: 583,503 — Total tested: 24,449,307Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: "We haven't gotten out of our first wave."
  4. Business: PPP failed to get money where it was most needed.
  5. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
  6. World: Beijing slashes 60% of flights amid new outbreak.
